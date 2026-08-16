ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Provisional Answer Key at exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Active Link Here
The National Testing Agency has released the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 provisional answer key on August 16. Candidates can download their answer key pdf given direct link.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG. The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and recorded responses, is being made available through the official NTA ICAR website.
Candidates can use the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 to check their responses and calculate their probable scores. Those who are not satisfied with any provisional answer can also raise objections within the given challenge window by paying the applicable fee.
ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026: Latest Update
NTA had announced that the provisional answer keys for ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 would be released this week. The latest update indicates that the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key link is being activated on the official examination website.
How to Download ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026?
- Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/icar
- Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Answer Key link
- Enter the required login credentials
- The provisional answer key and recorded response will appear on the screen.
- Check the answers carefully against your responses
- Download and save for future reference
ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026: Official NOTICE
ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Probable Score?
The ICAR AIEEA PG examination follows a marking scheme in which each correct answer carries 4 marks, while an incorrect answer results in a 1-mark deduction. Unanswered questions do not carry marks.
Candidates can therefore calculate their estimated score using the following formula:
Probable Score = (Number of Correct Answers × 4) − (Number of Incorrect Answers × 1)
The estimated score should be treated as provisional because the final result will be prepared using the final answer key after the objection process.
ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key Objection 2026
Candidates who find an error in the provisional answer key will be able to challenge the concerned question or answer through the official NTA website.
As per the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Information Bulletin, candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The challenges will be examined by subject matter experts, and the final answer key will be prepared after considering valid objections.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.