ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Provisional Answer Key at exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Active Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG. The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and recorded responses, is being made available through the official NTA ICAR website.

Candidates can use the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 to check their responses and calculate their probable scores. Those who are not satisfied with any provisional answer can also raise objections within the given challenge window by paying the applicable fee.

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026: Latest Update

NTA had announced that the provisional answer keys for ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 would be released this week. The latest update indicates that the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key link is being activated on the official examination website.