ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Seat Allotment List for 3rd Round To Release Today, Check How to Download

ICAR AIEEA 3rd Seat Allotment 2022: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will declare the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 3rd seat allotment result for UG courses today- January 10, 2023. Candidates who participated in the ICAR AIEEA 2022 counselling process can check out their results on the official website i.e. icarexam.net. If the seat is allotted, they must download their provisional allotment letter.

Candidates will be allotted seats based on the choices filled by them, merit, and the availability of seats. After the AIEEA 3rd seat allotment is announced, colleges will verify the documents of candidates. Afterward, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable sum of Rs. 10,000 to accept the allotted seats. As per the schedule, the last date for fee reconciliation and online reporting by the universities is January 17, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling 2022 Schedule for 3rd Round

Event Date Seat Allotment and Start of Document Uploading January 10, 2023 Deadline of Document Uploading January 12, 2023 Deadline of Document Verification January 14, 2023, Last date of Re-Submission of Document January 16, 2023, Last date of Seat Acceptance Fee Deposition January 17, 2023, Last date of Fee Reconciliation and Online Reporting January 17, 2023,

How to Check ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Seat Allotment?

Authorities will announce the ICAR AIEEA 3rd round seat allotment 2022 today- January 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who participated in the counselling can check the ICAR AIEEA seat allotment 2022 at icarexam.net. They can follow these steps to check the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icarexam.net

Step 2: Go to the Applicant login section

Step 3: Now enter application no., password and security code

Step 4: Click on the login tab

Step 5: ICAR AIEEA 2022 3rd seat allotment will appear

Step 6: Download ICAR AIEEA seat allotment letter 2022

