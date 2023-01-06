ICAR Allows Non-Accredited Course Students to Register for AUs, Check Details Here

ICAR AIEEA 2023: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has permitted the admission of non-accredited course students into accredited agricultural universities (AUs). Those candidates who are passouts from non-accredited courses offered by the Central Agricultural Universities (CAUs) will now have the opportunity to take admissions to accredited agricultural universities (AUs) as recommended under the ICAR-AU system during the academic year 2022-23 as a special case.

Previously, such students were not allowed to take admissions to universities other than CAUs. The matter has been examined and after deciding on the issue, the Competent Authority ICAR has allowed such (non-accredited) passed-out students from CAUs. CAUs students were given full or hundred per cent admission through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR) for admission in accredited AUs under the ICAR-AU system during the current Academic year 2022-23.

ICAR Scholarship Eligibility

According to the official statement by ICAR, the step taken by the committee is considered a special case and this will not be a precedence in the future. Moreover, the council issued information regarding the scholarship scheme. It stated that CAUs students will not be eligible for any ICAR scholarship and fellowship.

Additionally, the ICAR council declared that to facilitate and secure the future of passed-out students with non-accredited institutions/colleges/universities, a provision and exception had already been created to treat such students like accredited entities for admission in CAUs.

However, the officials further asserted that such passed-out students (non-accredited) are not considered for admission in the other universities/Deemed universities of the ICAR Agricultural Universities System.

Till now, ICAR has provided admissions to 100 per cent of students for various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD programmes in two Central Agricultural Universities (CAUs). Along with this, most of the programmes or subjects or specializations in these CAUs are being introduced gradually as non-accredited entities, as insisted by the ICAR concerned authorities.

