ICAR Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at icarcounseling.com for UG Admissions, Choice Filling Begins July 26
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the counselling schedule on the official website at icarcounseling.com. The registration for consent and selection of subject combinations for rank generation started on July 17, 2026, with the last date to register for online counselling being July 28, 2026.
ICAR Counselling 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the counselling schedule for the four rounds of counselling, followed by the mop-up round. Candidates who are interested in appearing for admission to various UG agricultural and allied sciences programmes at govt, and private colleges will need to check the schedule on the oficial website at icarcounseling.com.
According to the schedule, the registration for consent and selection of subject combinations for rank generation started on July 17, 2026, for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can submit their options on the counseling portal at icarcounseling.com till July 26, 2026. The last date to register for online counselling is July 28, 2026.
ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026: Online Registration Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the online registration schedule for ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time (IST)
|
Declaration of CUET (UG) 2026 result by NTA
|
June 23, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
-
|
Opening of Counselling portal for registration for consent and subject combination selection for rank generation.
|
July 17 - 23, 2026
|
Friday - Thursday
|
-
|
Processing of data for rank generation
|
July 24 - 25, 2026
|
Friday - Saturday
|
-
|
Release of ranks, Display of Seat matrix, Registration for counseling, choice filling, payment of counselling fee and uploading of documents.
|
July 26, 2026
|
Sunday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of choice filling and uploading of documents.
|
July 28, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
11.50 P.M.
|
FIRST ROUND
|
Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
|
July 31, 2026
|
Friday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
|
August 2, 2026
|
Sunday
|
11.50 P.M.
|
END of re-submission of documents by candidates
|
August 3, 2026
|
Monday
|
2 P.M.
|
END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
|
August 3, 2026
|
Monday
|
5 P.M.
|
END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
|
August 3, 2026
|
Monday
|
8 P.M.
|
SECOND ROUND
|
Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
|
August 6, 2026
|
Thursday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
|
August 7, 2026
|
Friday
|
2 P.M.
|
END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
|
August 7, 2026
|
Friday
|
5 P.M.
|
END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
|
August 7, 2026
|
Friday
|
8 P.M.
|
THIRD ROUND
|
Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
|
August 10, 2026
|
Monday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
|
August 11, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
2 P.M.
|
END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
|
August 11, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
5 P.M.
|
END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
|
August 11, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
8 P.M.
|
FOURTH ROUND
|
Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
|
August 14, 2026
|
Friday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
|
August 16, 2026
|
Sunday
|
2 P.M.
|
END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
|
August 16, 2026
|
Sunday
|
5 P.M.
|
End of withdrawal of allotted/admitted seats
|
August 16, 2026
|
Sunday
|
6 P.M.
|
END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
|
August 16, 2026
|
Sunday
|
8 P.M.
|
MOP-UP/FINAL ROUND
|
START of Display of Seat Vacancy Matrix, payment of counselling fee and Fresh choice filling.
|
August 18, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
5 P.M. onwards
|
End of choice filling
|
August 20, 2026
|
Thursday
|
11.50 P.M.
|
Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
|
August 22, 2026
|
Saturday
|
11 A.M. onwards
|
END of Online Document Verification by the universities
|
August 23, 2026
|
Sunday
|
2 P.M.
|
END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
|
August 23, 2026
|
Sunday
|
5 P.M.
|
END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
|
August 23, 2026
|
Sunday
|
8 P.M.
DIRECT LINK - ICAR Counselling 2026
Candidates who need technical assistance related to counselling can approach the HelpDesk Menu on the homepage of ICAR Counselling Portal at icarcounseling.com.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.