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ICAR Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at icarcounseling.com for UG Admissions, Choice Filling Begins July 26

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:11 IST

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the counselling schedule on the official website at icarcounseling.com. The registration for consent and selection of subject combinations for rank generation started on July 17, 2026, with the last date to register for online counselling being July 28, 2026.

ICAR Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at icarcounseling.com for UG Admissions, Choice Filling Begins July 26
ICAR Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at icarcounseling.com for UG Admissions, Choice Filling Begins July 26
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ICAR Counselling 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the counselling schedule for the four rounds of counselling, followed by the mop-up round. Candidates who are interested in appearing for admission to various UG agricultural and allied sciences programmes at govt, and private colleges will need to check the schedule on the oficial website at icarcounseling.com.

According to the schedule, the registration for consent and selection of subject combinations for rank generation started on July 17, 2026, for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can submit their options on the counseling portal at icarcounseling.com till July 26, 2026. The last date to register for online counselling is July 28, 2026.

ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026: Online Registration Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the online registration schedule for ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026: 

Event

Date

Day

Time (IST)

Declaration of CUET (UG) 2026 result by NTA

June 23, 2026

Tuesday

-

Opening of Counselling portal for registration for consent and subject combination selection for rank generation.

July 17 - 23, 2026

Friday - Thursday

-

Processing of data for rank generation

July 24 - 25, 2026

Friday - Saturday

-

Release of ranks, Display of Seat matrix, Registration for counseling, choice filling, payment of counselling fee and uploading of documents.

July 26, 2026

Sunday

11 A.M. onwards

END of choice filling and uploading of documents.

July 28, 2026

Tuesday

11.50 P.M.

FIRST ROUND

Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.

July 31, 2026

Friday

11 A.M. onwards

END of Online Document Verification by the Universities

August 2, 2026

Sunday

11.50 P.M.

END of re-submission of documents by candidates

August 3, 2026 

Monday

2 P.M.

END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities

August 3, 2026

Monday

5 P.M.

END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates

August 3, 2026 

Monday

8 P.M.

SECOND ROUND

Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.

August 6, 2026

Thursday

11 A.M. onwards

END of Online Document Verification by the Universities

August 7, 2026

Friday

2 P.M.

END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities

August 7, 2026 

Friday

5 P.M.

END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates

August 7, 2026

Friday

8 P.M.

THIRD ROUND

Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.

August 10, 2026

Monday

11 A.M. onwards

END of Online Document Verification by the Universities

August 11, 2026

Tuesday

2 P.M.

END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities

August 11, 2026

Tuesday

5 P.M.

END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates

August 11, 2026

Tuesday

8 P.M.

FOURTH ROUND

Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.

August 14, 2026 

Friday

11 A.M. onwards

END of Online Document Verification by the Universities

August 16, 2026

Sunday

2 P.M.

END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities

August 16, 2026

Sunday

5 P.M.

End of withdrawal of allotted/admitted seats

August 16, 2026

Sunday

6 P.M.

END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates

August 16, 2026

Sunday

8 P.M.

MOP-UP/FINAL ROUND

START of Display of Seat Vacancy Matrix, payment of counselling fee and Fresh choice filling.

August 18, 2026

Tuesday

5 P.M. onwards

End of choice filling

August 20, 2026

Thursday

11.50 P.M.

Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.

August 22, 2026

Saturday

11 A.M. onwards

END of Online Document Verification by the universities

August 23, 2026

Sunday

2 P.M.

END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities

August 23, 2026

Sunday

5 P.M.

END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates

August 23, 2026

Sunday

8 P.M.

DIRECT LINK - ICAR Counselling 2026

Candidates who need technical assistance related to counselling can approach the HelpDesk Menu on the homepage of ICAR Counselling Portal at icarcounseling.com.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:11 IST

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