ICAR Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at icarcounseling.com for UG Admissions, Choice Filling Begins July 26

ICAR Counselling 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the counselling schedule for the four rounds of counselling, followed by the mop-up round. Candidates who are interested in appearing for admission to various UG agricultural and allied sciences programmes at govt, and private colleges will need to check the schedule on the oficial website at icarcounseling.com.

According to the schedule, the registration for consent and selection of subject combinations for rank generation started on July 17, 2026, for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can submit their options on the counseling portal at icarcounseling.com till July 26, 2026. The last date to register for online counselling is July 28, 2026.

ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026: Online Registration Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the online registration schedule for ICAR-UG CUET Counselling 2026: