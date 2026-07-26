ICAR UG 2026 Merit Rank List Today: Download Rank Card & Start Choice Filling at icarcounseling.com
ICAR UG 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research released the ICAR UG 2026 Merit Rank List on July 26, 2026, at icarcounseling.com for CUET UG candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. Agriculture and allied courses. Candidates can download their rank cards, view the seat matrix, and complete online choice filling before the tight deadline.
ICAR UG 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR UG Merit Rank List for 2026 on July 26, 2026. If you took the CUET (UG) 2026 exam to get into undergraduate programs like B.Sc. (Hons) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, or other related fields, you can now check your All India Rank (AIR). You can find your merit rank card and a detailed seat matrix by logging into the official website, icarcounseling.com.
Alongside the rank cards, the online registration for choice filling, locking preferences, document uploads, and counselling fee payments is now open. If you’re eligible, make sure to log in with your CUET application details to see your rank and organize your choices for degree programs and universities. The registration and choice filling period is short, so it’s important to complete your submissions quickly to avoid any issues with seat allocation in the first round.
How To Download The ICAR UG 2026 Merit Rank List?
To download the ICAR UG 2026 Merit Rank List follow the steps given below:
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To access the ICAR counseling information, start by visiting icarcounseling.com in your web browser.
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On the homepage, find and click on the link for the ICAR UG Merit Rank List 2026.
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Make sure to select “CUET UG 2026” from the list of exams in the dropdown menu.
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Next, enter your CUET application number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen into the login fields.
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Hit the submit button to log in and check your merit rank card.
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Don’t forget to download the rank card as a PDF and print a few copies for the admission counseling process.
ICAR UG 2026: Key Highlights & Important Schedule
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Event
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Date
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Time
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Release of ICAR UG Ranks & Seat Matrix
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July 26, 2026
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11:00 AM onwards
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Registration, Choice Filling & Fee Payment Window
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July 26 – July 28, 2026
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Up to 11:50 PM
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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July 31, 2026
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11:00 AM onwards
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Round 1 Online Document Verification & Fee Deposit
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August 1 – August 3, 2026
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Varies by task
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Round 2 Seat Allotment
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August 6, 2026
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11:00 AM onwards
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Round 3 Seat Allotment
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August 10, 2026
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11:00 AM onwards
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Round 4 Seat Allotment
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August 14, 2026
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11:00 AM onwards
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Mop-Up / Final Round Start
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August 18, 2026
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5:00 PM onwards
ICAR UG 2026: Details Mentioned
Candidates must verify that all details on their downloaded ICAR UG Rank Card match their CUET records:
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Candidate Name and Roll Number
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Father's Name and Category (Gen/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD)
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Subject Group Combination chosen in CUET
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Overall Score / Normalized Marks
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Overall All India Rank (AIR) and Category Rank
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.