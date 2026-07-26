ICAR UG 2026 Merit Rank List Today: Download Rank Card & Start Choice Filling at icarcounseling.com

ICAR UG 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR UG Merit Rank List for 2026 on July 26, 2026. If you took the CUET (UG) 2026 exam to get into undergraduate programs like B.Sc. (Hons) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, or other related fields, you can now check your All India Rank (AIR). You can find your merit rank card and a detailed seat matrix by logging into the official website, icarcounseling.com.

Alongside the rank cards, the online registration for choice filling, locking preferences, document uploads, and counselling fee payments is now open. If you’re eligible, make sure to log in with your CUET application details to see your rank and organize your choices for degree programs and universities. The registration and choice filling period is short, so it’s important to complete your submissions quickly to avoid any issues with seat allocation in the first round.