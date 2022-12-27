ICMAI CMA 2022 Admit Card Releases for Dec Session, Download Inter and Final Hall Tickets at icmai.in

CMA Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card of CMA for Inter and Final exams today - December 27, 2022. Candidates can download ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 for December exams at icmai.in. They will have to use their registration number to download CMA admit card 2022 for ICMAI Inter and Final exams.

As per the announced dates, the CMA December 2022 Final and Inter exams will be held from January 5 to 12, 2023. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without carrying their ICMAI CMA admit card 2022. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning from 10 am to 1 pm whereas CMA Final exam will be conducted from 2 to 5 pm.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download ICMAI CMA 2022 Admit Card for December Session?

CMA admit card 2022 and an ID card are mandatory documents to appear in the CMA examination. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download ICMAI CMA 2022 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icmai.in or examicmai.org.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on updates.

3rd Step - Now, click on Admit Card of Intermediate and Final Students for December 2022 Term of Examination.

4th Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter registration number and submit the same.

The admit card for CMA Final or CMA Inter will appear on the screen.

What To Do In Case of any error in ICMAI CMA 2022 Admit Card?

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. CMA 2022 admit card for Inter and Final exams will include the following details - registration ID, roll number, term of exam (December term), exam group, centre of exam, photograph and signature. In case of any error in the admit card of CMA 2022, candidates should contact the ICMAI support authorities. They can call them at - 91 33 40364777 +91 33 22521602, or use the toll free number - 1800110910 / 18003450092 for rectification.

Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 Releases for Dec Session, Download Hall Ticket at icsi.edu