ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download CMA June Admit Cards online via official website - icmai.in

ICMAI CMA June 2022: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 on the official website. The admit card has been released for the upcoming June examinations. Students appearing for the ICMAI June 2022 Final and Intermediate examinations can download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

To download the ICMAI CMA June 2022 admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details. The ICMAI CMA Examinations will be conducted from June 27 to July 3, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two sessions from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 to 5:30 PM.

ICMAI CMA 2022 Direct Link

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

The ICMAI CMA Exam admit card 2022 is available on the official website of the institute. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the ICMAI CMA June Session Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI CMA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICMAI CMA examination section

Step 3: Click on the Final/ Intermediate admit card link given

Step 4: Enter the Registration number to login

Step 5: The ICMAI CMA Final/ Intermediate Admit Card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Admit Card for further reference

The ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exams. The ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, subjects appearing for, reporting time, schedule of exams and the instructions to be followed by the students.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Exam dates expected soon, Check tentative schedule and other details here