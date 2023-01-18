ICMAI CMA December 2022 Rescheduled Foundation Exam Admit Card Released, Download at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA Foundation Exam December 2022 Admit Card for the exams which have been rescheduled. Candidates who will be appearing for the re-scheduled examinations can visit the official website of ICMAI today to download the admit card.
The exams which were conducted on January 13, 2023, were postponed for students who faced technical difficulties during the examination. The examinations will be conducted from January 21 to 23, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations are advised to visit the website to download the admit card.
ICMAI CMA Admit Card for the rescheduled exam is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates can also download the ICMAI CMA rescheduled exam admit card through the direct link given here.
ICMAI CMA Admit Card Link - Click Here
Steps to download ICMAI CM Foundation Exam Admit Card
The ICMAI CMA Foundation Rescheduled exam admit card is now available for download on the official website of ICMAI. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Admit Card 2022.
Step 1: Visit the ICMAI official website
Step 2: Click on the Updates section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the ICMAI CM Foundation Rescheduled Exam Admit Card Link
Step 4: Enter the Registration number in the admit card link
Step 5: Download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card for further reference
Details mentioned on ICMAI CMA Admit Card
The ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Admit Card will contain the following details
- Candidate Name and Roll Number
- Name of Examination
- Subjects Appearing
- Schedule of exam
- Reporting time to exam centre
- Exam centre name and address
- Instructions for candidates
Also Read: Science Museum at Wayanad Govt School to be Dedicated TodayREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES