ICMAI CMA December 2022 Rescheduled Foundation Exam Admit Card Released, Download at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA Foundation Exam December 2022 Admit Card for the exams which have been rescheduled. Candidates who will be appearing for the re-scheduled examinations can visit the official website of ICMAI today to download the admit card.

The exams which were conducted on January 13, 2023, were postponed for students who faced technical difficulties during the examination. The examinations will be conducted from January 21 to 23, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations are advised to visit the website to download the admit card.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card for the rescheduled exam is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates can also download the ICMAI CMA rescheduled exam admit card through the direct link given here.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card Link - Click Here

Steps to download ICMAI CM Foundation Exam Admit Card

The ICMAI CMA Foundation Rescheduled exam admit card is now available for download on the official website of ICMAI. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Admit Card 2022.

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI official website

Step 2: Click on the Updates section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ICMAI CM Foundation Rescheduled Exam Admit Card Link

Step 4: Enter the Registration number in the admit card link

Step 5: Download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card for further reference

Details mentioned on ICMAI CMA Admit Card

The ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects Appearing

Schedule of exam

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates

