ICMAI CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out; Check Foundation, Inter, Final Schedule
ICMAI CMA December 2026 exam dates are out for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. Check the CMA exam schedule, application deadlines, timings and important dates here.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2026 exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The institute will conduct the examinations in offline centre-based mode. Candidates preparing for the December 2026 session can check the complete CMA exam schedule and application deadlines below.
According to the schedule, the CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2026, while the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 17, 2026.
CMA December 2026 Exam Dates
The CMA December 2026 examination schedule varies for Foundation, Intermediate and Final candidates. The Foundation examination will be conducted in two shifts, while the Intermediate and Final papers will be held in separate time slots.
CMA Foundation December 2026 Schedule
The CMA Foundation examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026 (Sunday).
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Date
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10 AM to 12 Noon
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2 PM to 4 PM
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December 13, 2026
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Paper 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication; Paper 2: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting
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Paper 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics;
Paper 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management
CMA Intermediate and Final Exam Dates 2026
ICMAI will conduct the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations between December 10 and December 17, 2026.
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Date
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CMA Intermediate
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CMA Final
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December 10
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Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)
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Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)
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December 11
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Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)
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Cost and Management Audit (P-17)
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December 12
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Financial Accounting (P-06)
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Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
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December 13
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Corporate Accounting & Auditing (P-10)
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Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)
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December 14
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Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)
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Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)
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December 15
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Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)
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Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)
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December 16
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Cost Accounting (P-08)
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Strategic Cost Management (P-16)
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December 17
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Management Accounting (P-12)
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Electives: P-20A, P-20B or P-20C
The Intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Final papers will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM.
CMA December 2026 Application Dates
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Course
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Last Date Without Late Fee
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Application With Late Fee
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CMA Foundation
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October 14, 2026
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October 15 to 21, 2026
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CMA Intermediate & Final
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October 10, 2026
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October 11 to 17, 2026
NOTE: ICMAI has a late fee of Rs 500 for applications submitted during the extended window.
How to Apply for CMA December 2026 Exam
- Visit the official website: icmai.in
- Log in using the required registration credentials
- Select the examination application option
- Enter the required details and select the applicable papers
- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature, if applicable
- Pay the examination fee
- Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference
CMA December 2026 Exam Timetable: Direct Link
Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting the form to avoid errors in the examination application.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.