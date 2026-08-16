ICMAI CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out; Check Foundation, Inter, Final Schedule

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2026 exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The institute will conduct the examinations in offline centre-based mode. Candidates preparing for the December 2026 session can check the complete CMA exam schedule and application deadlines below.

According to the schedule, the CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2026, while the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 17, 2026.

CMA December 2026 Exam Dates

The CMA December 2026 examination schedule varies for Foundation, Intermediate and Final candidates. The Foundation examination will be conducted in two shifts, while the Intermediate and Final papers will be held in separate time slots.