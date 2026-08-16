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ICMAI CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out; Check Foundation, Inter, Final Schedule

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 14:15 IST

ICMAI CMA December 2026 exam dates are out for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. Check the CMA exam schedule, application deadlines, timings and important dates here.

ICMAI CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out; Check Foundation, Inter, Final Schedule
ICMAI CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out; Check Foundation, Inter, Final Schedule
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The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2026 exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The institute will conduct the examinations in offline centre-based mode. Candidates preparing for the December 2026 session can check the complete CMA exam schedule and application deadlines below.

According to the schedule, the CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2026, while the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 17, 2026.

CMA December 2026 Exam Dates

The CMA December 2026 examination schedule varies for Foundation, Intermediate and Final candidates. The Foundation examination will be conducted in two shifts, while the Intermediate and Final papers will be held in separate time slots.

CMA Foundation December 2026 Schedule

The CMA Foundation examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026 (Sunday).

Date

10 AM to 12 Noon

2 PM to 4 PM

December 13, 2026

Paper 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication; Paper 2: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

Paper 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics; 

Paper 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

CMA Intermediate and Final Exam Dates 2026

ICMAI will conduct the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations between December 10 and December 17, 2026.

Date

CMA Intermediate

CMA Final

December 10

Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

December 11

Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

December 12

Financial Accounting (P-06)

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

December 13

Corporate Accounting & Auditing (P-10)

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

December 14

Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

December 15

Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

December 16

Cost Accounting (P-08)

Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

December 17

Management Accounting (P-12)

Electives: P-20A, P-20B or P-20C

The Intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Final papers will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM.

CMA December 2026 Application Dates

Course

Last Date Without Late Fee

Application With Late Fee

CMA Foundation

October 14, 2026

October 15 to 21, 2026

CMA Intermediate & Final

October 10, 2026

October 11 to 17, 2026

NOTE: ICMAI has a late fee of Rs 500 for applications submitted during the extended window.

How to Apply for CMA December 2026 Exam

  1. Visit the official website: icmai.in
  2. Log in using the required registration credentials
  3. Select the examination application option
  4. Enter the required details and select the applicable papers
  5. Upload the required documents, photograph and signature, if applicable
  6. Pay the examination fee
  7. Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference

CMA December 2026 Exam Timetable: Direct Link

Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting the form to avoid errors in the examination application.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:15 IST

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