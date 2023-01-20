ICMAI CMA Foundation 2022 Re-Exam To Be Held on January 21 and 23, Check Exam Pattern Here

CMA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will conduct the CMA Foundation exam on January 21 and 23, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the CMA Foundation 2022 admit card along with a valid ID proof. They can download the admit card on the official website i.e. icmai.in

The CMA Foundation Exam was earlier conducted on January 13, 2023. During the exam, candidates faced technical glitches and login issues. Due to this, authorities decided to conduct the CMA Foundation 2022 exam again. It must be noted that only the marks of the exams conducted on January 21 and 23, 2023 will be taken into consideration. Thus, candidates must reappear in the upcoming CMA Foundation 2022 exam.

How to Download CMA Foundation 2022 Admit Card?

ICMAI has released the CMA Foundation admit card 2022 on the official website i.e. icmai.in. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icmai.in

Step 2: Click on CMA Foundation 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Login using required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

CMA Foundation Exam Pattern

CMA Foundation 2022 will be conducted online in a home-based mode. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours. There will be a total of four papers each carrying 100 marks. The questions will be Objective cum descriptive with no negative marking for wrong answers.

The four papers of the CMA Foundation 2022 exam are- Fundamentals Of Business Laws and Business Communication (FBLC), Fundamentals Of Financial and Cost Accounting (FFCA), Fundamentals Of Business Economics and Management (FBEM), Fundamentals Of Business Mathematics and Statistics (FBMS).

Also Read: ICAI CA Result Date 2022: Foundation Result for Dec Session Expected Next Week icai.org