ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Required Documents Here

ICMAI CMA 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will close the registration window for Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) tomorrow-January 31, 2023. Candidates who have not filled out the CMA application form 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. icmai.in. Once the admission process is over, the authorities will release the CMA June 2023 exam dates along with the exam cities, patterns, and guidelines.

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam will be conducted as a home-based online mode (Foundation exam). However, the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted as offline tests from centre. The authorities will accept the applications for December Term Examination till July 31, 2023. The cost for the prospectus is Rs 250 for both foundation and intermediate courses. Candidates can check out the list of required documents for the CMA June 2023 application form and steps below.

ICMAI CMA June 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for ICMAI CMA June 2023 Application Form

The authorities will close the application window for CMA June 2023 tomorrow-January 31, 2023. Candidates must keep these documents handy before filling out the application form. They can check the list of mandatory documents here

Attested Copy of Class 10th Certificate

Attested copy of Class 12th Certificate or Marks Statement

Attested copy of the degree

3 Passport size photographs - (One pasted on application form, one pasted on identity card and one to be attached with application)

How to Apply for ICMAI CMA June 2023?

As per the updates, tomorrow is the last date to apply for CMA June 2023. Candidates who wish to apply must do the same at icmai.in. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icmai.in

Step 2: From admissions section, click on online admission

Step 3: Choose the preferred CMA course

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Log in with details and fill up form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay course-wise fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

