ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow, Check Documents Required To Apply

CMA June Registration 2023: As per the updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be closing the registration window for CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses tomorrow - February 10, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register can apply for ICMAI CMA June registration 2023 at icmai.in. To register for the CMA June 2023 foundation, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 6,000.

As per reports, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 foundation exam will be held in a home-based online mode, while the intermediate and final examinations will be conducted in an offline mode. Also, it is expected that the authorities will soon announce the CMA June 2023 exam dates, cities, and pattern once the registration process gets over.

ICMAI CMA June Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

What Documents Are Required to Apply For CMA June 2023?

While filling up the CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses registration form 2023 for June session, candidates will also have to upload certain documents in the specified format. They can go through the list of documents required while applying -

Documents Specifications Attested copy of Matriculation certificate PDF format size not exceeding 300 KB Attested copy of 10+2 certificate or marks statement PDF format size not exceeding 300 KB Attested copy of the degree JPG or JPEG format Signature JPG or JPEG format Age proof document PDF format size not exceeding 300 KB

How To Apply for ICMAI CMA June 2023?

The institute provides the facility to submit CMA application form in both online as well as offline modes. Those applying in online mode for CMA 2023 June session can go through the steps to know to register -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICMAI - icmai.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Students tab.

3rd Step - Now click on the link - Admission on the menu bar.

4th Step - Click on the link to apply for ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam.

5th Step - Register by entering asked details and login in with the credentials.

6th Step - Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

7th Step - Submit the same and take a printout.

