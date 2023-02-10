    ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Check Documents Required, How to Apply Here

    ICMAI CMA June 2023: The ICMAI will close the registration window for CMA June 2023 examinations today, February 10, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examinations can register by filling out the application form through the official website- icmai.in. Check complete details here

    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration to Close Today
    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration to Close Today

    ICMAI CMA June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will conclude the registration process for its Cost Management Accounting (CMA) 2023 exams today, February 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examinations and have not registered yet for the CMA exams can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- icmai.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to register for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examinations was January 31, 2023, later it got extended to February 10, 2023. However, students who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exams to secure their admission into various courses such as Foundation, Intermediate and Final are advised to register themselves by today. 

    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Available Now)

    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Fees

    According to the information available on the website, candidates are required to submit ICMAI CMA June 2023 fees as per their preferred course. Candidates can check the fee details in the table given below.

    Course

    Fee

    ICMAI CMA Foundation Course

    Rs 6,000

    ICMAI CMA Intermediate Course

    Rs 23,100

    ICMAI CMA Final Course

    Rs 25,000

    Documents Required for ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registrations

    Candidates can go through the list of the below-given documents before applying for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form. 

    • Marksheet of Class 10th 
    • Marksheet of Class 12th 
    • Three Passport size photos of the candidate
    • Self-attested copy of the degree

    How to Apply for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 Examination?

    Eligible candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exams can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the application process.

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) - icmai.in
    • Step 2: Now, click on the Admissions tab available on the homepage
    • Step 3: Now, select the ICMAI CMA course i.e. Foundation, Intermediate, Final as per your preference
    • Step 4: Fill in the required details in the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form
    • Step 5: Go through the application form and then make the payment of the registration fee
    • Step 6: Now, submit the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form
    • Step 7: Take the printouts of the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form for future reference

    ICMAI CMA June 2023

    As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India will conduct the Cost Management Accounting Foundation examinations for its June session in a home-based online mode, whereas, the examinations for the Intermediate and Final courses will be conducted in an offline mode.

    
