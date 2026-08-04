ICMAI CMA June 2026 Inter & Final Result Released at icmai.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF
CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final Results has been released. The result link has been activated candidates can now view their scores and download the result in PDF format. Check the article to know more details.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final Results today, August 5, 2026. The result has been issued online. Candidates can visit the CMA official website at icmai.in and download their results by logging in using their registration number and roll number. ICMAI conducted the June exam from June 11 to June 18, 2026. The next session for the CMA 2026 examination will be held in December. Read the article to know more details.
CMA June 206 Intermediate and Final Result - Click Here
ICMAI Result 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to know more details about the CMA Inter Result June 2026.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
ICMAI CMA Examination 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI)
|
Result Name
|
ICMAI Result 2026
|
Status
|
Announced
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration Number, Roll Number
|
Official Website
|
icmai.in
|
Scorecard Availability
|
Through the candidate login portal
|
Details Mentioned on Result
|
Candidate's name, registration number, group/paper-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and rank (if applicable)
Steps to Download CMA June Result 2026
Candidates must follow the simple instructions given below and download the ICMAI Result 2026 in PDF format. Candidates are advised to check every detail present on the result and make sure it is printed correctly. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the exam conducting authorities and get it corrected soon.
- Go to the ICMAI Student website at icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result
- On the homepage, click on the Examination tab and then on the Result tab
- Enter your Identification number and click on the View Result button
- The CMA June result will be displayed on your screen
- Download and take a PDF for future use
ICMAI CMA 2026 Passing Criteria
In order to clear the ICMAI CMA Intermediate or Final Examination 2026, candidates must meet both the minimum subject-wise and overall group-wise qualifying requirements. Scoring well in just a few papers is not enough. Candidates need to secure the required marks in every paper as well as the overall group aggregate to pass. Those who fail to meet either of these conditions will have to appear for that course again. Check the table below to know the passing criteria details.
|
Passing Criteria
|
Minimum Marks
|
Minimum marks in each subject
|
40% in every paper
|
Minimum overall score in each group
|
50% aggregate marks
|
If either requirement is not fulfilled
|
The candidate will not qualify the group and must reappear for that group in a future examination.
What are the details mentioned in the CMA June 2026 results?
CMA June 2026 intermediate and final result link is now active. To check the result, students must visit he official website and login with their registration number and roll number. The following details will be mentioned on the scorecard
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Marks
- Percentile
- Qualifying status
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.