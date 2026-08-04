ICMAI CMA June 2026 Inter & Final Result Released at icmai.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final Results has been released. The result link has been activated candidates can now view their scores and download the result in PDF format. Check the article to know more details.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final Results today, August 5, 2026. The result has been issued online. Candidates can visit the CMA official website at icmai.in and download their results by logging in using their registration number and roll number. ICMAI conducted the June exam from June 11 to June 18, 2026. The next session for the CMA 2026 examination will be held in December. Read the article to know more details. CMA June 206 Intermediate and Final Result - Click Here ICMAI Result 2026: Overview Candidates can check the table given below to know more details about the CMA Inter Result June 2026. Particulars Details Exam Name ICMAI CMA Examination 2026 Conducting Body The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Result Name ICMAI Result 2026 Status Announced Result Mode Online Login Credentials Required Registration Number, Roll Number Official Website icmai.in Scorecard Availability Through the candidate login portal Details Mentioned on Result Candidate's name, registration number, group/paper-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and rank (if applicable)

Steps to Download CMA June Result 2026 Candidates must follow the simple instructions given below and download the ICMAI Result 2026 in PDF format. Candidates are advised to check every detail present on the result and make sure it is printed correctly. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the exam conducting authorities and get it corrected soon. Go to the ICMAI Student website at icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result

On the homepage, click on the Examination tab and then on the Result tab

Enter your Identification number and click on the View Result button

The CMA June result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a PDF for future use ICMAI CMA 2026 Passing Criteria In order to clear the ICMAI CMA Intermediate or Final Examination 2026, candidates must meet both the minimum subject-wise and overall group-wise qualifying requirements. Scoring well in just a few papers is not enough. Candidates need to secure the required marks in every paper as well as the overall group aggregate to pass. Those who fail to meet either of these conditions will have to appear for that course again. Check the table below to know the passing criteria details.