ICMAI Exempts CAT Qualified Students from Appearing in Business, Law, and Ethics Paper

CAT Qualified Candidates Exempted from Paper 5: As per the latest updates, the Council of the Insitute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has exempted the Common Admission Test (CAT) qualified candidates from appearing in the Business Law and Ethics Paper. The authorities have announced the Paper 5 exemption under the intermediate course on the official website of ICMAI i.e. icmai.in

The official notification of the same reads, “The Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at its 337th Meeting held on 11th September 2022, 19th October 2022 and 27th November 2022 has decided to grant subject exemption to the CAT Pass out students for pursuing the CMA Course under Syllabus 2022.”

ICMAI CMA Exemption Notice PDF- Click Here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Exam

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam will be conducted as a home-based online mode (Foundation exam). However, the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted as offline tests from centre. ICMAI has recently closed the registrations for ICMAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Courses. However, the authorities will accept the applications for December Term Examination till July 31, 2023.

The cost for the prospectus is Rs 250 for both foundation and intermediate courses. Now, the ICMAI will be releasing CMA Foundation Admit Card 2023 soon on the official website. Candidates must note that they are required to carry the CMA Admit Card 2023 to the exam hall. Without this, no one will be granted entry to the exam hall.

About ICAI CMA

ICAI Conducts the CMS Exams in two sessions- June and December. The Institute of Cost Accountancy of India was set up to promote and regulate India’s cost and Management Accountancy Profession. It offers courses at various levels- Foundation, Intermediate, and Final.

Also Read: CMAT 2023: Registrations begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here