ICSE Sem 2 History and Civics Paper 2022 PDF Details: Get Question H.C.G. Paper 1 Review, Student Reactions Here

ICSE Sem 2 History & Civics Paper 2022 Analysis: As per the updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE History and Civics sem 2 exam today on 29th April 2022. This year, the ICSE History & Civics semester 2 exam has been conducted with 50% of the reduced syllabus. After the exam, students were seen discussing the questions.

As per experts, ICSE sem 2 History and Civics question paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level. ICSE HGC Semester 2 Paper 2022 has received mixed reactions from students. The class 10th HCG paper 1 commenced at 11 am. The exam duration was 1.5 hours. The next paper of the ICSE semester 2 exam will be held tomorrow for Environmental Science (Group II Elective).

ICSE Sem 2 History & Civics Paper 2022 Analysis

CISCE board conducted the ICSE HCG paper 1 board exams for semester 2 in offline mode. The ICSE semester 2 exam for the History & Civics paper was descriptive in nature. The experts believe the question was moderate. As per the experts, the entire question paper was divided into various parts. For ICSE class 10th students, some parts and questions were compulsory, while in others, they had internal choices.

Also, the questions were based on the reduced syllabus. ICSE History & Civics Paper was held for a total 40 marks. Students can check the ICSE HCG Paper 1 Question Paper pdf link to be provided below.

Download ICSE Sem 2 History & Civics Question Paper 2022 Here

Student's Reaction On ICSE Sem 2 History & Civics Paper 2022

Going as per media reports, one of the students, it was a difficult paper. There were some internal choices in questions as well. However, some of the students were happy, although the questions were confusing. Students suggested that if the concept was clear then the paper would have been easy for them. Some questions were tricky, as expected.

ICSE Sem 2 History & Civics Paper 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ICSE class 10 HCG Paper for Semester 2. The answer key will not be released because it was a subjective paper. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE English Language answer key and some tentative answer points.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Exam Day Instructions

They will have to carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.

Students need to follow COVID-19 SOPs. They must maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

They will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

Also Read: MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time LIVE: MPBSE Result To Be Out Tomorrow at mpresults.nic.in