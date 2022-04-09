ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins on 25th April, Download Specimen Papers, Know Exam Regulations, Guidelines at cisce.org

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 from 25th April 2022: With less than 15 days left for the start of the ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022, it is time for students to start their final revision for the CISCE Class 10 Board Exams. According to the ICSE Semester 2 Time Table published by the board, the Class 10 Board exams for the 2nd Semester will begin on 25th April and continue until 20th May 2022. With the exam date in sight, students should start the last leg of their exam preparation in which sample papers and syllabus will play a key role.

How can I download ICSE Sample Papers?

As students start the final phase of the revision process for ICSE Exam 2022, it is important for them to refer to the Specimen papers and revised syllabus for the semester 2 exam. Keeping this in mind, the CISCE Board has released the ICSE Specimen Papers 2022 for Semester 2 Exam on its website – cisce.org. To make accessing the specimen papers or sample papers for ICSE Semester 2 Exam easier for the candidates, a direct link to access and download them is also placed below:

Download ICSE Specimen Paper 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Why use ICSE Specimen Papers?

The ICSE specimen papers released by the CISCE Board consist of the exact replica of the question paper which will be used in the final exam in terms of exam pattern and marking scheme. Using the ICSE specimen papers, students will be able to understand the exam pattern and the type and format of the questions which will be asked in the semester 2 examination. Moreover, the ICSE sample papers also allow students to get an idea about the difficulty level of the questions that will be asked in the exam. So, overall, ICSE Semester 2 Specimen Paper is a great study resource for students who are looking to score well in the Class 10 Board Exams.

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Instructions and Guidelines

Similar to the 1st Semester, the ICSE Semester 2 Exam is also scheduled to be held in offline format at designated exam centres assigned to the students. Keeping this in mind, the board has prescribed some key exam instructions, guidelines and regulations, that students are expected to follow on the day of the exam. The same has been discussed below:

Exam Duration: ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 will be of 1-hour 30-minute duration. The exam will be held from 25th April in the morning session i.e., 10 AM in the morning. The first paper for Class 10 students of CISCE Board will be English Paper 1.

Reporting Time: Candidates appearing for the ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 will be required to report to the assigned institute at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam.

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour: In line with the required COVID-19 guidelines, students will be required to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour while at the exam centre. This includes wearing face masks and following social distancing.

Entry-Exit and Crowd Management: Students appearing for ICSE Semester 2 Exams will have to undergo staggered entry and exit procedures. While at the exam centres, students are advised not to overcrowd any one area.

Items Allowed: Students are allowed to carry a water bottle and a small hand sanitiser bottle to the exam hall. In addition to this, students should also carry necessary stationery items including pens, pencils, log books etc, as no sharing will be allowed on campus.

Hall Tickets / Admit Cards: Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall or room. Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.

Electronic Gadgets: Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic gadgets, smartwatches, smartphones, featurephones and Bluetooth headlines or earbuds and other such devices to the exam hall.

