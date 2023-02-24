    ICSI CS December 2022 Executive and Professional Result Tomorrow, Check at icsi.edu

    ICSI CS December 2022 Executive and Professional Exam Result will be announced tomorrow - February 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exams can check their result through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 09:08 IST
    ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result
    ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be releasing the ICSI CS Executive and Professional  Entrance Test December 2022 Result tomorrow - February 25, 2023. According to the schedule released the ICSI CS Professional Result will be announced at 11 AM tomorrow while the ICSI CS Executive Result will be declared at 2 PM. 

    According to the official notification released, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result along with the candidate’s Subject-wise break up of marks will be available on the official website tomorrow. 

    Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Examinations conducted in December 2022 can visit the official website - icsi.edu to check the exam results. Candidates can also check the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result through the link available here. 

    ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result Official notification - Click Here

    How to check ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2022

    The ICSI CS Executive and Professional examination result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result.

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI CS official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result link

    Step 3: Enter the ICSI CS Roll Number in the result link

    Step 4: Download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result for further reference

    ICSI will be conducting the June 2023 Session Executive and Professional examinations from June 1 to 10, 2023. The registration process for the CSEET 2023 Professional Exam is scheduled to begin from February 26, 2023.

