ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rankers Name here

ICSI CS Executive 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the provisional merit list for CS Executive Programme today, August 25, 2026 at 11 AM. According to the list, the top three rank holders have also been released. Candidates can check their roll number-wise ranks in the document released by the Institute at icsi.org.

According to the list, Vidhi Suthar has topped the executive programme across the country. Candidates can check the link to the topper’s list here.

ICSI CS Executive 2026 June Session Provisional Merit List Direct Link

Candidates can check the provisional merit list for Executive programme for June 2026 session online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps.