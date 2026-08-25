ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rankers Name here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CS Executive June toppers 2026 name exam at icsi.edu. Check toppers name, ranks details here.
ICSI CS Executive 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the provisional merit list for CS Executive Programme today, August 25, 2026 at 11 AM. According to the list, the top three rank holders have also been released. Candidates can check their roll number-wise ranks in the document released by the Institute at icsi.org.
According to the list, Vidhi Suthar has topped the executive programme across the country. Candidates can check the link to the topper’s list here.
ICSI CS Executive 2026 June Session Provisional Merit List Direct Link
Candidates can check the provisional merit list for Executive programme for June 2026 session online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps.
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Executive 2026 June Session Provisional Merit List
ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Toppers List
Candidates can check the following table to know the list of toppers for ICSI CS Executive June 2026:
|Rank
|Name
|Roll Number
|1
|VIDHI SUTHAR
|227137
|2
|ISHANI PRAMOD AHIRE
|261595
|3
|PIYA BANKIM MERCHANT
|241245
ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Result Released at icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for ICSI CS June 2026 Executive Exam Result today, Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 2 PM. Candidates can check their status on the official website at icsi.org. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.