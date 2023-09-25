ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2023 Exam Form Closes Today; Check Details

ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2023 Exam Form: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the CS Executive, Professional enrollment form without late fees today: September 25, 2023. Candidates can fill out the form on the official website: smash.icsi.edu.

After the application window is closed, candidates will be allowed to edit limited fields by opening the correction window. According to the official schedule, CS Executive December Exams 2023 will be administered from December 21 to 29, 2023 in offline mode.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1200 as an ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2023 exam fee in a single module. Those appearing in both modules must pay an examination fee of Rs 2400. Candidates who fail to fill out the exam form within the stipulated time have to pay a late fee of Rs 250.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Event Date Deadline for submission of enrolment form (without late fee) September 25, 2023 Deadline for submission of enrolment form (with late fee) October 10, 2023 Addition of module (without late fee) September 25, 2023 Addition of module (with late fee) October 10, 2023 Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification October 10, 2023 Enrolment Services (Change of Centre, Module, Medium November 20, 2023

How to Fill ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2023 Exam Form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Log in with the registration number and password

Step 3: Select Module > Enrolment, and choose Examination Enrolment Request

Step 4: Now, click on the Add Enrollment Request option

Step 5: Submit details like medium, module, country, etc

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout for the confirmation page

