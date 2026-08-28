ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Enrollment Process Begins at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2026 Enrolment: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the CS December 2026 exam enrollment window for the Executive and Professional examinations. The last date for candidates to submit the exam enrollment is September 25, 2026. Students appearing for the December 2026 session examinations must complete the enrollment process as per the schedule provided.

Students enrolling for the December 2026 session are required to submit a fee of Rs. 1500 per group for the Professional programme and Rs. 1800 per group for the Executive programme. Last date of Submission of enrollment: addition of Group with a late fee of Rs. 250 will be applicable until October 10, 2026. The last date of Enrollment Services, including Change of Centre /Group /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification, is November 21, 2026.