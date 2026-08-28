ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Enrollment Process Begins at icsi.edu
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has commenced the enrollment process for the December 2026 Executive and Professional programmes. Students can complete the enrollment process within the schedule provided at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2026 Enrolment: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the CS December 2026 exam enrollment window for the Executive and Professional examinations. The last date for candidates to submit the exam enrollment is September 25, 2026. Students appearing for the December 2026 session examinations must complete the enrollment process as per the schedule provided.
Students enrolling for the December 2026 session are required to submit a fee of Rs. 1500 per group for the Professional programme and Rs. 1800 per group for the Executive programme. Last date of Submission of enrollment: addition of Group with a late fee of Rs. 250 will be applicable until October 10, 2026. The last date of Enrollment Services, including Change of Centre /Group /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification, is November 21, 2026.
ICSI CS December 206 Enrollment Notification - Click Here
ICSI CS Executive and Professional December 2026 Enrollment Instructions
All Executive and Professional Programme students eligible to appear for the December 2026 Session of Examinations are required to read through the instructions to be followed for the application process.
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Students are advised to retain a copy of the receipt for the examination fee remitted by them during the examination enrollment process. The Fee Receipt is automatically generated by the system for all successful transactions.
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All the transactions (including failed transactions), Request ID, and Transaction ID are generated by the system. Generation of Request ID and Transaction / Payment Id does not always result in a successful transaction. Students are required to verify the payment status to avoid complications at a later stage. Please resubmit the examination forms wherever the payments are NOT successful
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All examination applications without a valid fee receipt shall be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank/debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker
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In case of payment of examination fee through Canara Bank Challan, the Date of Deposit of Cash with the branches of Canara Bank will be treated as the eligibility date. Students will have to wait for at least 3-4 days from the date of deposit of cash for reconciliation & transfer of the amount into the Institute’s Bank Account. Candidates can generate a formal payment receipt/acknowledgement only after realisation of the amount in the Institute’s bank account. In case the payment does not get reconciled within 3-4 days, students are advised to send a copy of the Challan at http://support.icsi.edu for verification of receipt of payment.
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Students generating the Challan up to 25th September, 2026 have to deposit the cash on or before 25th September, 2026 to avoid applicability of Late Fee, failing which they will have to re-generate the Challan and deposit the cash inclusive of the late fee.
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Students generating Challan during the period from 26th September, 2026 to 10th October, 2026 will have to deposit the cash with the bank on or before 10th October, 2026. The examination enrollment applications in respect of students who deposit the cash with the bank after 10th October, 2026 will be rejected without further notice.
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Students will not be allowed to submit the examination form and fee after the stipulated dates, and such examination forms will be summarily rejected without intimation /Notice
Steps to Complete CS December 2026 Enrollment Process
Candidates appearing for the December 2026 Executive and Professional Examination can follow the steps provided below to complete the enrollment process.
Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website
Step 2: Click on the login window and enter the credentials
Step 3: Click on the module and select the enrollment
Step 4: Click on ‘add enrollment request’ and enter the required details
Step 5: Review the details entered
Step 6: Complete the fee payment process and download for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.