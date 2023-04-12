ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Enrollment Status Link Activated, Check Here

ICSI CS June 2023: As per the latest updates, candidates who have enrolled themselves for the ICSI CS June exam 2023 can now check their preliminary enrollment status on the official website i.e. icsi.edu. They will have to enter the login credentials to check the status. According to the schedule, the exams will commence on June 1 and will continue till June 10, 2023.

The exams for the both executive and professional programme will begin on June 1, 2023. The authorities will conclude the executive exams on April 10, 2023. Whereas, exams for the professional programme will continue till June 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the exam dates here.

ICSI CS June 2023 Enrollment Status- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check ICSI CS June 2023 Enrollment Status?

Candidates who wish to check their enrollment status on the official website. They can go through the following steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Now, click on Latest @ ICSI tab

Step 3: Click on Examination Enrolment Status- June 2023 Session link

Step 4: Enter registration number, DOB, and captcha code

Step 5: Now, click on the download tab

Step 6: Check the enrollment status

Step 7: Contact authorities in case of grievances

ICSI CS June Exam Dates 2023

Executive Programme Professional Programme Exam Dates Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws (Module-I) Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module – I) June 1, 2023 Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module II) Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management, and Due Diligence (Module – II) June 2, 2023 Company Law (Module-I) Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module – III) June 3, 2023 No Examination No Examination June 4, 2023 Economic, Business, and Commercial Laws (Module-II) Advanced Tax Laws (Module – I) June 5, 2023 Setting up of Business Entities and Closure (Module-I) Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up (Module – II) June 6, 2023 Corporate and Management Accounting (Module-II) (OMR Based) Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Module – III) [Open Book Exam.] June 7, 2023 Tax Laws (Module-I) (OMR Based) Drafting, Pleadings, and Appearances (Module – I) June 8, 2023 Financial and Strategic Management (Module-II) (OMR Based) Resolution of Corporate Disputes, non– Compliances and Remedies (Module – II) June 9, 2023 ------------- Elective 1 out of 5 subjects (Module – III) [Open Book Exam.]* June 10, 2023

Also Read: IIFT Registration 2023 for MBA in Business Analytics Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here