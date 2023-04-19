ICSI CS June 2023 Registration Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Applications: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be closing the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2023 exam registrations today - April 19, 2023. ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the programme can visit the official website and complete the registrations.

According to the official notification, ICSI will be opening the window for candidates to change services including centre, medium and module today - April 19, 2023. The last date to make these changes is May 1, 2023.

The registration window is available on the official website - .icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS registration and application window through the direct link given below.

ICSI CS June 2023 Direct link - Click Here

Steps to apply for ICSI CS June 2023 Exam

The ICSI CS June 2023 application window is open until 4 PM today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS June 2023 registration link

Step 3: Check the required information and click on proceed

Step 4: Fill in the CS application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

List of Documents Required

When submitting the ICSI CS June 2023 application form candidates must make sure they have the following documents with them

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate /ICAI/ICMAI Final Pass Certificate/Graduation pass certificate/Graduation Consolidated marksheets/Post Graduation pass certificate/Consolidated marksheets)

Category certificate (Other than general)

Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

Also Read: ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at icsi.edu