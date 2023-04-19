  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI CS June 2023 Registration Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Registration Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2023: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be closing the application window today - April 19, 2023. Candidates appearing for the June 2023 exams can submit their applications through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 19, 2023 13:14 IST
ICSI CS June 2023 Applications Registration Window Close shortly
ICSI CS June 2023 Applications Registration Window Close shortly

ICSI CS June 2023 Applications: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be closing the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2023 exam registrations today - April 19, 2023. ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the programme can visit the official website and complete the registrations. 

According to the official notification, ICSI will be opening the window for candidates to change services including centre, medium and module today - April 19, 2023. The last date to make these changes is May 1, 2023.

The registration window is available on the official website - .icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS registration and application window through the direct link given below.

ICSI CS June 2023 Direct link - Click Here

Steps to apply for ICSI CS June 2023 Exam

The ICSI CS June 2023 application window is open until 4 PM today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS June 2023 registration link

Step 3: Check the required information and click on proceed

Step 4: Fill in the CS application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

List of Documents Required

When submitting the ICSI CS June 2023 application form candidates must make sure they have the following documents with them

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  • Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate /ICAI/ICMAI Final Pass Certificate/Graduation pass certificate/Graduation Consolidated marksheets/Post Graduation pass certificate/Consolidated marksheets)
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

Also Read: ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at icsi.edu
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023