ICSI CS June 2023: Professional and Executive Programme Registrations Close on March 25, Check Details Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Professional and Executive programme registration window to close tomorrow. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registrations through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 12:54 IST
ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Registrations for the June 2023 exams tomorrow - March 25, 2023. Candidates who are yet to complete the application process can visit the official website of ICSI CS to complete the registrations. 

ICSI began the CS Executive and Professional June 2023 registrations on February 26, 2023. To register for the ICSI CS Exam for June 2023 session students need to first complete the registrations after which they can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

The ICSI CS June 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations through the link available here. 

ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations - Click Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Schedule 

The ICSI CS June 2023 session exams will be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2023. Candidates can check the ICSI CS June 2023 session schedule below. 

Events

Dates

ICSI CS Applications commence

February 26, 2023

Last date to complete applications

March 25, 2023

Last date with late fee

April 9, 2023

ICSI CS June 2023 Admit Card

To be notified

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam 

June 1 to June 9, 2023

ICSI CS June 2023 Result

To be notified

The ICSI CS June 2023 Exam registration and application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the link given here to complete the CS Registration and application process. 

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

Step 2: Click on the June 2023 session link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the ICSI CS application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

