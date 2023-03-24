ICSI CS June 2023: Professional and Executive Programme Registrations Close on March 25, Check Details Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Registrations for the June 2023 exams tomorrow - March 25, 2023. Candidates who are yet to complete the application process can visit the official website of ICSI CS to complete the registrations.

ICSI began the CS Executive and Professional June 2023 registrations on February 26, 2023. To register for the ICSI CS Exam for June 2023 session students need to first complete the registrations after which they can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

The ICSI CS June 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations through the link available here.

ICSI CS June 2023 Schedule

The ICSI CS June 2023 session exams will be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2023. Candidates can check the ICSI CS June 2023 session schedule below.

Events Dates ICSI CS Applications commence February 26, 2023 Last date to complete applications March 25, 2023 Last date with late fee April 9, 2023 ICSI CS June 2023 Admit Card To be notified ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam June 1 to June 9, 2023 ICSI CS June 2023 Result To be notified

ICSI CS June 2023 Registrations

The ICSI CS June 2023 Exam registration and application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the link given here to complete the CS Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

Step 2: Click on the June 2023 session link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the ICSI CS application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

