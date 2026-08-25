ICSI CS June 2026: Verification of Marks Window Opens August 26 at icsi.edu, Apply Till September 12

ICSI CS June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the window to apply for verification of marks for the CS June session exams tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, 2026 from 12 AM. Candidates who wish to apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of their result will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Applicants can apply for verification of marks through the SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite non-refundable fee at INR 250 per subject. The last date to apply for verification of marks is till Tuesday, September 15, 2026 till 12 PM.

Verification of Marks of CS Examination- June,2026



Verification of Marks - User Manual