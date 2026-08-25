ICSI CS June 2026: Verification of Marks Window Opens August 26 at icsi.edu, Apply Till September 12
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the window to apply for verification of marks for the CS June session exams tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, 2026 from 12 AM on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates will need to pay a non-refundable fee at INR 250 per subject to apply till Tuesday, September 15, 2026 till 12 PM.
ICSI CS June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the window to apply for verification of marks for the CS June session exams tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, 2026 from 12 AM. Candidates who wish to apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of their result will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu.
Applicants can apply for verification of marks through the SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite non-refundable fee at INR 250 per subject. The last date to apply for verification of marks is till Tuesday, September 15, 2026 till 12 PM.
Verification of Marks of CS Examination- June,2026
Verification of Marks - User Manual
How to apply for ICSI CS June 2026 Verification of Marks?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for ICSI CS June 2026 Verification of Marks online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on the SMASH link
- Enter your exam details to log in
- Apply for verification of marks
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS June 2026 Verification of Marks
ICSI CS June 2026 Result: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to ICSI CS June 2026 Result
|Event
|Date/Time
|Result date
|August 25, 2026 at 11 AM and 2 PM
|Window Opens
|August 26, 2026 (12 AM)
|Last Date to Apply
|September 15, 2026 (12 PM)
Candidates are advised to refer to the FAQs before applying for Verification of Marks. Candidates can read the relevant guidelines on the website at icsi.edu.
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