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ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rank Holders Name

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:11 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CS Professional June toppers 2026 name exam at icsi.edu. Check toppers name, ranks details here.

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rank Holders Name
ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rank Holders Name
Register for Result Updates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the provisional merit list today, August 25, 2026. According to the list, the top three rank holders have also been released. Candidates can check their roll number-wise ranks in the document released by the Institute at icsi.org. The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of professional programme examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June, 2026 session has been released.

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Provisional Merit List Direct Link

Candidates can check the provisional merit list online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps. 

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Merit List

ICSI CS Professional 2026 June Session Toppers

Candidates can check the following table to know the list of toppers for ICSI CS Professional 2026 June Session: 

RankNameRoll Number
RANK-1 KHUSHI AGARWAL 108531
RANK-1 SANIA SAMEER KHAN 123102
RANK-2 VIDUSHI GARG 105437
RANK-3 HARKIRAN KAUR 124932

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS June Professional 2026 Toppers

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Result Released at icsi.edu

Today, August 25, 2026, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICS) has released the results for ICSI CS June 2026 Professional Exam Result. Candidates can check their status on the official website at icsi.org. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number. 

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Result

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Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:11 IST

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