ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rank Holders Name
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CS Professional June toppers 2026 name exam at icsi.edu. Check toppers name, ranks details here.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the provisional merit list today, August 25, 2026. According to the list, the top three rank holders have also been released. Candidates can check their roll number-wise ranks in the document released by the Institute at icsi.org. The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of professional programme examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June, 2026 session has been released.
ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Provisional Merit List Direct Link
Candidates can check the provisional merit list online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps.
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Merit List
ICSI CS Professional 2026 June Session Toppers
Candidates can check the following table to know the list of toppers for ICSI CS Professional 2026 June Session:
|Rank
|Name
|Roll Number
|RANK-1
|KHUSHI AGARWAL
|108531
|RANK-1
|SANIA SAMEER KHAN
|123102
|RANK-2
|VIDUSHI GARG
|105437
|RANK-3
|HARKIRAN KAUR
|124932
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS June Professional 2026 Toppers
ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Result Released at icsi.edu
Today, August 25, 2026, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICS) has released the results for ICSI CS June 2026 Professional Exam Result. Candidates can check their status on the official website at icsi.org. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number.
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Result
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