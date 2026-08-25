ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Top Rank Holders Name

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the provisional merit list today, August 25, 2026. According to the list, the top three rank holders have also been released. Candidates can check their roll number-wise ranks in the document released by the Institute at icsi.org. The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of professional programme examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June, 2026 session has been released.

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Provisional Merit List Direct Link

Candidates can check the provisional merit list online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps.

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Merit List