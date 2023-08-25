  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI CS Professional Toppers June 2023 (OUT): Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops ICSI CS June Session; Check Complete List Here

ICSI CS Professional Toppers June 2023 (OUT): Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops ICSI CS June Session; Check Complete List Here

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers list is out now. Rashi Amrut Parakh has topped the ICSI CS Professional Exams 2023. Check out the topper's name, rank, and previous year’s toppers here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 17:08 IST
CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers OUT
CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers OUT

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS professional toppers list for the June 2023 session. CS Toppers List 2023 comprises the names of the top 3 candidates who have secured the highest marks in the exam. The authorities have already published the CS Professional result 2023 on the official website: icsi.edu. Candidates can access the scorecards by entering their login details. Last year, Chiraag Agarwal, S Swati, and Riya were among the toppers for the CS Professional Dec 2022 exam. Along with the results, the institute also releases the merit list for the CS Professional programme. Candidates can check the complete details on theCS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers here.

ICSI CS June 2023 Result Link

Click Here

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers

Check out the merit list for CS Professional exams 2023 below:

RANK

NAME OF THE CANDIDATE

ROLL NO

1

RASHI AMRUT PARAKH

427410

 

2

JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA

 

423680

 

3

MANYA SHRIVASTAVA

 

425171

 

4

NIRALI LAKHUBHAI CHAVDA

 

425681

 

5

KRISHNA KUMARI PAL

 

400325

 

6

DODHIA MOHAMMED SHEZAAN SHABBIR ALI

 

434338

 

7

RAJANI RAJENDRA JHA

 

409331

 

8

RITIKA

 

404309

 

9

ANSHIKA PAL

 

431883

 

10

AARYA SANDEEP NAGARKAR

 

431865

 

10

PALAK RAI

 

435044

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers PDF- Click Here

CS Professional Toppers 2022 for December session

Rank

Name

1

Chiraag Agrawal

2

S Swati

3

Riya Bhagchandani

CS Professional Toppers 2022 for June session

Rank

Name

Roll Number

1

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani

632525

2

Girishkar D. Marur

617173

3

Harsh Dev Chaudhary

633531

Also Read: ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional Exam Result Announced, Executive Result To Be Announced at 2 PM
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023