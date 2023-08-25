ICSI CS Professional Toppers June 2023 (OUT): Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops ICSI CS June Session; Check Complete List Here

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS professional toppers list for the June 2023 session. CS Toppers List 2023 comprises the names of the top 3 candidates who have secured the highest marks in the exam. The authorities have already published the CS Professional result 2023 on the official website: icsi.edu. Candidates can access the scorecards by entering their login details. Last year, Chiraag Agarwal, S Swati, and Riya were among the toppers for the CS Professional Dec 2022 exam. Along with the results, the institute also releases the merit list for the CS Professional programme. Candidates can check the complete details on theCS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers here.
|
ICSI CS June 2023 Result Link
CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers
Check out the merit list for CS Professional exams 2023 below:
|
RANK
|
NAME OF THE CANDIDATE
|
ROLL NO
|
1
|
RASHI AMRUT PARAKH
|
427410
|
2
|
JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA
|
423680
|
3
|
MANYA SHRIVASTAVA
|
425171
|
4
|
NIRALI LAKHUBHAI CHAVDA
|
425681
|
5
|
KRISHNA KUMARI PAL
|
400325
|
6
|
DODHIA MOHAMMED SHEZAAN SHABBIR ALI
|
434338
|
7
|
RAJANI RAJENDRA JHA
|
409331
|
8
|
RITIKA
|
404309
|
9
|
ANSHIKA PAL
|
431883
|
10
|
AARYA SANDEEP NAGARKAR
|
431865
|
10
|
PALAK RAI
|
435044
CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers PDF- Click Here
CS Professional Toppers 2022 for December session
|
Rank
|
Name
|
1
|
Chiraag Agrawal
|
2
|
S Swati
|
3
|
Riya Bhagchandani
CS Professional Toppers 2022 for June session
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Roll Number
|
1
|
Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani
|
632525
|
2
|
Girishkar D. Marur
|
617173
|
3
|
Harsh Dev Chaudhary
|
633531
