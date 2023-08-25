ICSI CS Professional Toppers June 2023 (OUT): Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops ICSI CS June Session; Check Complete List Here

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS professional toppers list for the June 2023 session. CS Toppers List 2023 comprises the names of the top 3 candidates who have secured the highest marks in the exam. The authorities have already published the CS Professional result 2023 on the official website: icsi.edu. Candidates can access the scorecards by entering their login details. Last year, Chiraag Agarwal, S Swati, and Riya were among the toppers for the CS Professional Dec 2022 exam. Along with the results, the institute also releases the merit list for the CS Professional programme. Candidates can check the complete details on theCS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers here.

ICSI CS June 2023 Result Link Click Here

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers

Check out the merit list for CS Professional exams 2023 below:

RANK NAME OF THE CANDIDATE ROLL NO 1 RASHI AMRUT PARAKH 427410 2 JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA 423680 3 MANYA SHRIVASTAVA 425171 4 NIRALI LAKHUBHAI CHAVDA 425681 5 KRISHNA KUMARI PAL 400325 6 DODHIA MOHAMMED SHEZAAN SHABBIR ALI 434338 7 RAJANI RAJENDRA JHA 409331 8 RITIKA 404309 9 ANSHIKA PAL 431883 10 AARYA SANDEEP NAGARKAR 431865 10 PALAK RAI 435044

CS Professional Result June 2023 Toppers PDF- Click Here

CS Professional Toppers 2022 for December session

Rank Name 1 Chiraag Agrawal 2 S Swati 3 Riya Bhagchandani

CS Professional Toppers 2022 for June session

Rank Name Roll Number 1 Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani 632525 2 Girishkar D. Marur 617173 3 Harsh Dev Chaudhary 633531

