ICSI CS Results 2022 (OUT) Live: CS Executive and Professional Results declared @ icsi.edu

25 Aug 02:04 PM ICSI CS Executive toppers list released ICSI CS Executive Results have been announced. The list of toppers along with the merit list is available on the official website. Students can also check the toppers list from the link given here. Click here to check ICSI CS Executive Toppers list

25 Aug 01:55 PM ICSI CS Executive Results 2022 Declared Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Executive Results 2022. Students who have appeared for the June 2022 Session examination can check the results through the link provided on the official website. Canddidates can also check the results through the link available here. Click here to check ICSI CS Results 2022

25 Aug 01:20 PM Details mentioned in the ICSI Executive Results 2022 ICSI CS Results for Executive programme will be announced at 2 PM today. Students when checking the results must make sure that they check through all the details given in the result sheet. The ICSI CS Executive Results 2022 will contain the following details Candidate name

Exam name

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Qualifying status

25 Aug 12:27 PM ICSI CS Professional Results 2022: Toppers ICSI has released the list of students who have secured the top 3 ranks in the CS Professional Examinations. As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Nikita Rameshbhai Chamdwani topped CS Professional result 2022 followed by Girishkar D. Marur in second place and Harsh Dev Chaudhary in third place. Click here to check ICSI CS Toppers

25 Aug 12:08 PM ICSI CS Professional Results 2022 Updates According to the official notification released, the Result-cum-Mark Statement for the Professional programme exams will be dispatched to the candidates at the registered address. Students must note that incase the physical copy is not received within 30 days, they are required to contact the institute exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

25 Aug 11:49 AM Last date to apply for June 2023 The Last date for acceptance of applications for admissions to Executive/Professional programme (for appearing in all modules in June 2023 Exams) is November 30, 2022.

25 Aug 11:22 AM ICSI CS Results 2022 List of Toppers Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS professional Exam Top 3 Ranking students details. As per the list provided Nikita Rameshbhai Cchadwani has secured Rank 1 followed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary securing Rank 2 and 3.

25 Aug 11:19 AM ICSI CS Professional Exam Merit List Released Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS Professional Exam Merit List. Candidates can check the merit list through the link provided here. Click here to check ICSI CS Professional Exam Merit List

25 Aug 10:54 AM ICSI CS Professional Results 2022 Declared Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Professional Results 2022. Candidates who have been awaiting the release of the CS Professional Results can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to check the results. Click here to check ICSI CS Professional Results 2022

25 Aug 10:10 AM What details will be mentioned on the ICSI CS Scorecard The ICSI CS Professional and Executive programme scorecard will contain the details of the candidates along with their qualifying status. The following information will be mentioned on the ICSI CS Scorecard Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination and Session

Subjects and marks secured

Qualifying status

25 Aug 09:52 AM When to apply for December Session Exams As per the schedule mentioned in the result notification, the enrollment form along with requisite Examination fee has to be submitted from 26th August, 2022. The detailed notification regardiing the declaration of the ICSI CS December Session exam will be available on the website soon.

25 Aug 09:30 AM ICSI CS Next Examination Schedule According to the information available on the official notification, the next examination for Executive and Professional Programme will be held from 21st December, 2022 to 30th December, 2022.

25 Aug 09:09 AM ICSI CS Result Updates According to the details available on the official website a formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website - icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result while the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

