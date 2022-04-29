ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card Released at icsi.edu, Get Download Link for May Session Here

ICSI CSEET 2022: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card 2022 for the May session. Registered candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card from the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu. Candidates will have to use their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the CSEET 2022 admit card. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 7th May 2022.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 for May Session - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICSI CSEET Important Dates 2022

Events Dates ICSI CSEET Admit Card 28th April 2022 ICSI CSEET 7th May 2022 ICSI CSEET Result To be notified

Check ICSI CSEET Admit Card Official PDF Here

How To Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022?

To download the CSEET admit card, candidates will have to visit the official website. Further they need to click on the ICSI CSEET admit card link. A login window will appear on the screen, the candidates will have to enter the required credentials - Registration Number and Date of Birth. The CSEET May session admit card will appear on the screen. Also, the admit card can only be downloaded in online mode. It will not be sent in any other mode.

Details in ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CSEET admit card will include details of the candidates related to name, registration number, date and time of exam, centre details and other exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, candidates must immediately contact the exam conducting body and get it rectified. They can contact the examination officials via helpdesk number - 9513850008, 9513850025. They can also send an email at CSEET@icsi.edu or at support portal support.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2022

The CSEET exam is conducted via remote proctored mode which means that candidates can appear for the exam through their laptop or desktop from their home. However, candidates cannot use smartphones/tablets for appearing in the examination. As the CSEET May 2022 exams will be of remote proctored mode the viva voce portion has been removed. Therefore, the test will have four papers, each containing 35 multiple choice type questions.

