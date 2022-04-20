Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, Check schedule and instructions here

    Institute of Company Secretaries has released the dates for the ICSI CSEET May 2022 session examinations. Exams are to be conducted in remote proctored mode on May 7, 2022. Check the complete details below.

    Created On: Apr 20, 2022 13:31 IST
    Modified on: Apr 20, 2022 13:35 IST
    CSEET 2022 Exam Dates
    CSEET 2022 Exam Dates: Institute of Company Secretaries has released the dates for the ICSI CSEET May 2022 session examinations. According to the schedule provided on the official w website, the ICSI CSEET 2022 examinations for the May 2022 session will now be conducted on May 7, 2022.

    The CSEET 2022 exams will be conducted in remote proctored mode for the students. According to the official notification provided, the batch timings, User ID, and Password for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams will be communicated to the students via E-Mail/ SMS separately. Students are required to login for the Remote Proctored exams at least 30 minutes before the exams commence. 

    ICSI CSEET 2022 Official notification

    Instructions for the ICSI CSEET 2022 Exams

    • Along with the examination schedule, ICSI has also released the instructions for the students appearing for the exams.
    • According to the instructions provided, candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams are required to appear in the test using the login credentials sent to their respective email ID and Phone Number.
    • Students must also ensure that they download the ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card along with instructions from the website. Candidates are advised to read through the instructions before appearing for the CSEET Exams. 
    • Students need to note that they will be monitored throughout the test and incase caught cheating will result in the cancellation of their CSEET exams.
      Students appearing for the ICSI CSEET Remote proctored exams are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing for the exams. The steps to download the SEB will be provided on the official website. 

    ICSI CSEET 2022 Examination Details

    The registration process for the ICSI CSEET 2022 examinations has officially commenced on the official website. Students interested in applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams can visit the official website until June 15, 2022, to complete the application process.

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022 Registrations commence for July session, Check details here

