ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Tests Today, Check at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will provide students with the link to appear for the CSEET Mock Test 2022 from today onwards. The ICSI CSEET November 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022. With just a few days remaining for the exams, students appearing can prepare by attempting the mock test available online.

To appear for the ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test candidates can visit the website and login using the CSEET Registration Number and Date of Birth. The Mock Test will be for a duration of two hours. Students appearing are advised to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on the device from which they will be taking the mock test.

ICSI is conducting the CSSET 2022 Mock Test in order for students to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. With the help of the mock tests candidates will be able to prepare themselves better for the examination.the link for the ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test will be available on the official website - icseet.azurewebsites.net. Candidates can also appear for the ICSE CSEET 2022 Mock Test through the link available here.

Mock Test Information - Click Here

How to appear for ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test

The ICSI CSEET 2022 November exams will be conducted in a remote proctored mode. To tale the ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test, candidates are required to visit the website and login using the CSEET Credentials. Students can also follow the steps given here to take the mock test.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI CSEET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Mock Test notification link

Step 3: Click on the Mock Test link available online

Step 4: Login using the CSEET Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Check through the instructions given and complete the Mock Test

November Session Instructions - Click Here

According to the instructions available, students taking the ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test need to login to the session atleast 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Students are also required to check their Email ID or SMS for the timings, User ID, and Password for the mock test which will be provided by the institution.

