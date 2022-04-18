ICSI CSEET 2022 Registrations commence for July session, Check details here

ICSI CSEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the application process for the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test - July session. Students interested in appearing for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams can visit the official website of ICSI to complete the applications. As per the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the applications is June 15, 2022.

ICSI CSEET Applications Notification

As per the details provided, the ICSI CSEET 2022 July session exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. Students interested in applying are advised to first read through the eligibility criteria, registration and application details provided on the official website.

The ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CSEET 2022 Registrations through the direct link provided below.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Registrations

Who is eligible to apply for ICSI CSEET Exams?

Candidates applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria prescribed, before applying for the exams. According to the details provided on the official website, students applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams must have passed or have to be appearing for the class 12 exams. Students must also note that direct admission to the CS Executive programme will be given if they have qualified the ICSI Foundation, ICAI Final or ICMAI Final exams.

Students must have a minimum of 50% marks in their qualifying examinations.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Application process

The ICSI CSEET 2022 Application forms will be available on the official website. Students interested in applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022 exams are first required to read through the application instructions provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to complete the ICSI CSEET 2022 application forms

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CSEET 2022 section

Step 3: Click on the notification provided and then visit the registration link provided

Step 4: Read through the instructions provided and click on proceed

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the ICSI CSEET application link provided

Step 6: Submit the application form and click on the final submission tab

