ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Date Released, Check January Exam Guidelines Here

ICSI CSEET 2023: As per the updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam date 2023 for January session. As per the schedule, the ICSI CSEET 2023 will be conducted on January 7, 2023 in remote proctored mode. Along with the CSEET exam date 2023, the authorities have also released the exam instructions and technical guidelines for the candidates.

As per the official notice, the admit card for the CSEET 2023 exam will be released 10 days prior to the day of the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the CSEET admit card will be released on December 28, 2022 at the official website - icsi.edu. The ICSI will also conduct the CSEET mock tests a few days before the examination.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Day Instructions

The CSEET exam will be held in remote proctored mode. Candidates can appear for CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place.

They will not be allowed to appear in ICSI CSEET Jan session by using mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.

Candidates have to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET.

They will have to login to the CSEET test portal at least 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of test.

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Also, no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Candidates are strictly prohibited to use mobile phones, earphones, digital diary, scientific calculator, etc.

It must be ensured that there is no person in the room with the candidate once the test has commenced.

The CSEET 2023 question paper will be displayed only in English language.

Check CSEET Exam Day 2023 Guidelines PDF Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam

The ICSI will conduct CSEET 2023 for a duration of 120 minutes. Candidates will be tested in 5 major areas - Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication skills. Each section will consist of 35 questions. They will be given 15 questions on current affairs and 20 questions on Presentation and Communication skills.

