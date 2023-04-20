ICSI CSEET 2023: Exam Guidelines Issued, Check Instructions Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Instructions: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be conducting the CSEET 2023 exams on May 6, 2023. The institute has issued exam day guidelines for candidates to follow when appearing for the exams. ICSI will be conducting the CSEET exams through remote proctor mode. Students appearing for the computer-based exams need to download the admit card through the link on the official website.

As per the instructions given, the CSEET 2023 mock test will be conducted on May 4, 2023. Students are required to appear for the mock test in order to familiarize themselves with the mode of the exam. The details regarding the CSEET 2023 mock tests will be provided on the registered email id of the candidates.

Mandatory requirements for appearing in CSEET 2023

Properly installed SEBLite on the desktop/laptop having requisite technical requirements for the CSEET.

Stable internet connection

Fully charged laptop or power backup enabled desktop

Appearance in the Mock Test (Not to uninstall SEBLite until completion of CSEET).

ICSE CSEET 2023 exams will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Students must note that the CSEET remote proctored means that students will be able to appear for the exams on their own desktops/laptops from home or any other convenient and isolated location. Students are also required to download a safe exam browser SEBLite on their laptops/desktops through the link provided on their registered email id for the mock and live test.

Candidates are required to log in 30 minutes before the commencement of the CSEET exams. Students must also note that they will be monitored continuously through video/ audio mode by the supervisor in the same way as appearing for the exams at an exam centre.

Documents to Keep Ready

When appearing for the CSEET exams students must keep the following documents ready with them.

Admit Card

Identity Card issued by Govt. Departments (Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card)

