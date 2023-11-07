ICSI CSEET 2023 November Session Results Expected Soon, Check Details Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to announce the ICSI CSEET 2023 Noivember session results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CSSET 2023 exams can visit the official website to check their results.

Apart from the exam conducted on November 4, ICSI also conducted the exam on November 6, 2023 as a change for students who faced technical issued when appearing for the exams on the earlier set date.

To check the CSEET 2023 results, students can visit the official website and login using the CSEET login id and password. Students who clear the CSEET 2023 exams will be eligible for further admissions.

How to Check CSEET 2023 Results

The CSEET November 2023 session results will be announced in the online mode. The confirmed date and time for the announcement of the CSEET 2023 exams will be announced by officials shortly. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the exam results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2023 November session result link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Download the November 2023 session result for further reference

CSEET January 2024 Session

The registrations for the January 2024 session of CSEET exams is underway. As per the notification released, the last date for students to submit the applications is December 15, 2023. As per the dates issued, the January 2024 session exams will be held on January 6, 2024. Candidates can register for the January 2024 session through the link provided here

January 2024 Session Registration - Click Here

