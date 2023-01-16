ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Expected Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 January session tomorrow- January 17, 2023. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the result on the official website i.e. icsi.edu. To check the result, they will require to log in with their application number and DOB.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam was conducted on January 7, 2023. Candidates who faced technical issues were offered retests on January 9, 2023. As per past trends, ICSI releases results after 10 days of the conduction of the exam. Thus, the ICSI CSEET result is likely to release the scorecard tomorrow. Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to check the result.

How to Check ICSI CSEET 2023 Result?

ICSI is likely to declare the CSEET 2023 result tomorrow- January 17, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check their results at icsi.edu. Check how to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to student section

Step 3: Click on link saying CSEET January 2023 Result

Step 4: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 5: ICSI CSEET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

Minimum Qualifying Marks for ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam

Candidates must secure at least 40 percent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 percent marks to qualify for the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam for January session. The ICSI CSEET result 2023 has details mentioned on it such as the candidate’s name, qualifying status, the subject-wise marks, and overall marks obtained.

