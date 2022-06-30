ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download CSEET Hall Tickets July Session online at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released CSEET Admit Card 2022 for the July Session Exam. The CSEET Admit Card 2022 for July session released today is for the exam which is scheduled to be held on 9th July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July Exam, can now access and download the hall tickets for entrance test by logging onto the exam portal - icsi.edu. To make downloading of ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Cards easier for the students, a direct link to access the same is also provided below:

Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CSEET Admit Card 2022 Mandatory for Exam

The ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 issued by the exam authority is mandatory for all the candidates who are due to appear for the national-level entrance exam. Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the 9th July CSEET Exam are advised to download the hall tickets and verify the details that are mention on the admit cards. The ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Cards issued by the students will consist of personal details about the candidate as well as exam related details including exam centre details, exam date, time and exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates. In case, candidates find any discrepancies in the ICSI CSEET 2022 admit cards, they are advised to reach out to the concerned authorities for the same.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 online?

ICSI has released the CSEET Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming exams online via the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates who want to download the CSEET July Hall Tickets 2022 easily, without facing any problems or challenges can do so by logging onto the official website and following the below-given steps:

Step 1: Log onto exam portal - icsi.edu

Step 1: Log onto exam portal - icsi.edu Step 2: Select student from top menu on the website

Step 2: Select student from top menu on the website Step 3: Scroll down to CSEET link in the drop down menu

Step 3: Scroll down to CSEET link in the drop down menu Step 4: Click on link for Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022 link

Step 4: Click on link for Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022 link Step 5: Find and click link to download hall ticket or click on link provided above

Step 5: Find and click link to download hall ticket or click on link provided above Step 6: Enter our CSEET Registration Unique ID and Date of Birth to login

Step 6: Enter our CSEET Registration Unique ID and Date of Birth to login Step 7: Verify yourself by clicking on I am not a Robot Button

Step 7: Verify yourself by clicking on I am not a Robot Button Step 8: Your ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Your ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen Step 9: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the official notice mentions that Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 is ideal for downloading the admit card.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2022 Final Answer Key Released: Download COMEDK Answer Key 2022 at comedk.org