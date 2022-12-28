ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Hall Ticket For Jan Exam at icsi.edu

CSEET Admit Card 2023 (OUT): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the CSEET January 2023 admit card at the official website - icsi.edu. The registered candidates can download their CSEET admit card 2023 using their application number and date of birth. If they find any error in ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card details, they contact the concerned exam authority. The institute will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test on January 07, 2023, Saturday. The exam will be conducted in online, remote proctored mode.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CSEET Admit Card 2023 (Soon): As per updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card for the registered candidates. They can download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2023 from the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the ICSI CSEET admit card.

As per the official notice, the admit card for the CSEET 2023 exam will be released 10 days before the day of the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the CSEET admit card will be released on December 28, 2022 (today). As per the released date, the ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2023 in remote-proctored mode.

How To Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for January Session?

Candidates will be able to download ICSI CSEET admit card by entering CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. They can go through the steps for to know how to download ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - lastest@ICSI.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on the student's tab.

4th Step - Scroll and Click on a notice.

5th Step - Now, click on the admit card link and on the new login window enter - application number and date of birth.

6th Step - Download the admit card and take few printouts of the same.

What to do in case of any discrepancy in the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023?

Soon after downloading the CSEET 2023 admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned on it - i.e., - Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission, Number, Date and Timings of Test, etc. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials. They can send a mail at CSEET@icsi.edu or at Institute’s support portal http://support.icsi.edu. Once the rectification in ICSI CSEET admit card has been made, candidates will have to once again download the same.

