ICSI CSEET December 2025: Mock Test to be Conducted Today; Official Notice at icsi.edu, Details Here

ICSI CSEET December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared to conduct ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) December 2025 Session Mock Test today, December 7, 2025. In an urgent notice, the institute announced that the mock test will allow candidates to familiarize themselves with the actual exam. The ICSI CSEET December 2025 examination is scheduled on January 10, 2026, through remote proctored mode.

The official notice on the ICSI website states, "To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour’s durations on 07th January 2026. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates."

ICSI CSEET December 2025 Exam Mock Test Official Notice