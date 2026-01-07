JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
ICSI CSEET December 2025: Mock Test to be Conducted Today; Official Notice at icsi.edu, Details Here

Jan 7, 2026, 16:08 IST

ICSI announced that the CSEET December 2025 Session Mock Test will be held today, December 7, 2025, to familiarize candidates with the remotely proctored exam, which is scheduled for January 10, 2026.

ICSI announced the CSEET December 2025 Session Mock Test.
Key Points

  • ICSI announced the CSEET December 2025 Session Mock Test.
  • The mock test will be held today, December 7, 2025.
  • This is to familiarize candidates with the remote proctored exam on January 10, 2026.

ICSI CSEET December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared to conduct ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) December 2025 Session Mock Test today, December 7, 2025. In an urgent notice, the institute announced that the mock test will allow candidates to familiarize themselves with the actual exam. The ICSI CSEET December 2025 examination is scheduled on January 10, 2026, through remote proctored mode.

The official notice on the ICSI website states, "To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour’s durations on 07th January 2026. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates." 

ICSI CSEET December 2025 Exam Mock Test Official Notice

ICSI CSEET December 2025 Exam Mock Test Details 

  • Candidates shall log in 30 minutes prior to the mentioned time.
  • The user ID and password for the mock test will be communicated via email/SMS to the candidates separately.
  • It is mandatory for the candidates to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop.
  • Candidates can follow the steps to download SEB for the ICSI CSEET December 2025 Exam Mock Test.

Candidates can download their ICSI CSEET December 2025 Exam Admit Card here.

