    ICSI CSEET January 2023: Registrations Commence, Apply at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration process commences. Candidates eligible for the entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Oct 21, 2022 15:54 IST
    ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session
    ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session

    ICSI CSEET 2023: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has begun the registration process for the ICSI CSEET 2023 January session examination. Candidates interested in appearing for the ICSI CSEET January 2023 session can visit the official website to register and apply. According to the schedule released, the ICAI CSEET 2023 exams will be conducted on January 7, 2023. 

    The last date for students to register for ICSI CSEET 2023 exams is December 15, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and other application details thoroughly before registering for the entrance examination. 

    ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. A direct link to complete the ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration and application process is also available on this page. Candidates can click on the direct link given here to complete the application process. 

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 Registration - Click Here

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 Notification - Click Here

    CSEET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    In order to apply for the ICSI CSEET 2023 exams it is mandatory that applicants fit the eligibility criteria prescribed for the admissions. Candidates applying for the CSEET 2023 examinations must make sure that they cross-check the eligibility criteria mentioned before registering for the entrance examination. It must also be noted that those who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria will not be considered for the admission process. 

    CSEET 2023 Registration Process

    ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website of ICSI. To apply for the entrance exams candidates are first required to complete the registration process through the link given on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the ICSI CSEET 2023 registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

    Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2023 

    Step 3: Check the list of required documents mentioned on the registration link and proceed with the registration process

    Step 4: Enter all required details and create login details for further admission needs

    Step 5: Submit the admission form by uploading all necessary documents in the application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee through the payment link provided

    Step 7: Recheck all the details and click on the final submission

    Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against Delhi University CSAS 1st Merit List Today

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories