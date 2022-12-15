ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session Registration Close Today, Apply at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Registration: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CSEET 2022 Registrations for the January 2023 Session today. According to the dates provided on the official website, the last date for candidates to apply for the ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session is December 15, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the CSEET January Session Examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Students appearing for the CSEET January 2023 Session Exams can register through the link available on the official website. To register candidates are first required to check through the instructions following which they can proceed with the online registration process.

ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CSEET January 2023 session registrations through the link available below.

ICSI CSEET Notification - Click Here

Registration - Click Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Schedule

The ICSI CSEET January 2023 session examinations will be conducted on January 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours with 140 Multiple Choice Questions for 200 marks.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session Application

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. To register for the CSEET January 2023 exams candidates are required to complete the registration and application process. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

Step 2: Click on the CSEET January 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Check through the instructions given and complete the registration

Step 4: Login and fill the CSEET January 2023 session application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Documents required when applying for CSEET

When filling the ICSI CSEET January 2023 session application form candidates are required to upload the below-given documents in the application form

Passport-size photograph and Signature Scanned copies

Birth Certificate

Class12 Admit Card

Class 12 Certificate

Category Certificate

Valid ID Proof

The CSEET January 2023 session examination will be conducted in remote proctored mode while the Vica Voce Section has been removed from the exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the CSEET January 2023 Session examination are advised to check through the details provided here when submitting the application form.

