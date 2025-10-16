ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Commences, Apply at icsi.edu Until Dec 15

Key Points
- Last date to apply for CSEET January 2026 exam is December 15
- CSEET January 2026 Registration link available at icsi.edu
- CSEET January 2026 Exams on January 10
CSEET January 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has commenced the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration process. The CSEET January 2026 exams will be held on January 10, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.
The last date for candidates to register for the CSEET January 2026 exam is December 15, 2025. Eligible students must make sure they read through all the instructions carefully before registering.
ICSI CSEET 2026 registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also register for the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration through the direct link given below
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration - Click Here
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Schedule
Candidates preparing for the January 2026 exams can check the exam dates below.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Last date of registration
|
December 15, 2025
|
Date of Exam
|
January 10, 2026
Steps to Apply for CSEET January 2026 Exam
The ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration link is now live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSEET
Step 2: Click on the CSEET registration link
Step 3: Read through all the instructions
Step 4: Click on Proceed to register
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Today, Check Merit List PDF at medadmgujarat.org
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation