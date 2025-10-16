ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Commences, Apply at icsi.edu Until Dec 15

CSEET January 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has commenced the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration process. The CSEET January 2026 exams will be held on January 10, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.

The last date for candidates to register for the CSEET January 2026 exam is December 15, 2025. Eligible students must make sure they read through all the instructions carefully before registering.

ICSI CSEET 2026 registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also register for the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration through the direct link given below

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration - Click Here