ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Commences, Apply at icsi.edu Until Dec 15

Oct 16, 2025, 14:54 IST

ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration link is now available online. Candidates interested in applying can register through the link on the official website - icsi.edu until December 15.

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for CSEET January 2026 exam is December 15
  • CSEET January 2026 Registration link available at icsi.edu
  • CSEET January 2026 Exams on January 10

CSEET January 2026 Registration:  The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has commenced the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration process. The CSEET January 2026 exams will be held on January 10, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website. 

The last date for candidates to register for the CSEET January 2026 exam is December 15, 2025. Eligible students must make sure they read through all the instructions carefully before registering.

ICSI CSEET 2026 registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also register for the ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration through the direct link given below

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration - Click Here

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Schedule

Candidates preparing for the January 2026 exams can check the exam dates below. 

Activity

Dates

Last date of registration

December 15, 2025

Date of Exam

January 10, 2026

Steps to Apply for CSEET January 2026 Exam

The ICSI CSEET January 2026 registration link is now live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSEET

Step 2: Click on the CSEET registration link

Step 3: Read through all the instructions

Step 4: Click on Proceed to register

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

