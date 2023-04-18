ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at icsi.edu

  1. Home
ICSI has started the registration process for the CSEET July session exam 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying can register through the official website- icsi.edu. Check details here

Updated: Apr 18, 2023 18:11 IST
ICSI CSEET July 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July session exam 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying to get admission into the Company Secretaryship course can register themselves from the official website i.e. icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the last date to fill out the registration form is June 15, 2023. The CSEET July session 2023 is proposed to be held on July 8, on Saturday. The direct link to the registrations is mentioned below.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required for ICSI CSEET July 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the ICSI CSEET exams for the July session are required to keep the listed documents ready with them as these documents will be used at the time of registration.

  • Candidate's photograph and signature
  • Date of birth certificate i.e. 10th pass certificate
  • Admit Card/ hall ticket for 12th examinations (if appearing)
  • Class 12th pass certificate/ marksheet
  • Category certificate (for availing fee concession)
  • Identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter id card, pan card, driving license, ration card

How to register for ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam?

Those candidates who are applying for the CSEET exams can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the ICS’s official website

Step 2: Click on the students tab and then go to the CSEET link available

Step 3: Look for the direct registration link provided 

Step 4: Read all the instructions mentioned and then click on the proceed button

Step 5: Enter all the details i.e. personal and academic details as asked

Step 6: Upload the valid documents required in the prescribed format

Step 7: Go through the entire form and go for the final submission

Step 8: Download the registration confirmation page and then take a few printouts for future use

