ICSI CSEET June Session Result 2026: Scorecard Releasing On July 15 At 2 PM, Check Steps To Download
ICSI CSEET June Session Result 2026: ICSI will release the CSEET 2026 June session results on July 15, 2026 at 2 pm on its official website icsi.edu. Students can check the direct link to download their scorecard here.
ICSI CSEET June Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session results tomorrow, July 15, 2026 at 2 pm. Once released, students who appeared for the entrance examination held in pen and paper mode from June 1 to June 4, 2026 can download their scorecard on the official website icsi.edu.
How To Download ICSI CSEET June Session Result?
- Visit the official website icsi.edu.
- Head over to the “Student” section, then click on “CSEET” and then “CSEET Results”.
- There, click on the ICSI CSEET June Session 2026 result link.
- Enter your unique ID number and date of birth and click on “Login”.
- Your CSEE June session scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Session Result Download Link (Active Soon)
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard
- Candidate's Name
- Registration Number / Admission Number
- Roll Number
- Photograph
- Date of Birth
- Exam Session / Result Date
- Paper Code and Subjects
- Maximum Marks for each subject
- Subject-wise Marks
- Total Marks scored out of the aggregate
- Pass or Fail Status
- Scorecard Validity
CSEET Exam Pattern
The examination takes place for four days, with each examination being held for a total of 100 marks. The first three examinations - Business Communication, Fundamentals of Accounting and Economic and Business Environment are held in a subjective pattern for a duration of three hours. The last day’s examination - Business Laws and Management takes place in OMR-based format for a duration of two hours. Candidates who passed 10+2 or an equivalent examination are eligible to appear for the CSEET.
CSEET February 2027 Registration, Fee Details
The ICSI started the registration process for the CSEET 2027 February examination on July 1, 2026. The registration will continue until October 31 and students will be required to enrol for the examination between November 16 and December 15, 2026.
Candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 7,500 and an examination fee of Rs. 1,500. The examination will be held in the first week of February, 2027.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.