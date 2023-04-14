ICSI CSEET May 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registrations for CSEET tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply for CS Executive Entrance Test before 11.59 pm as the authorities may not provide any extensions. They can visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu for registration purposes.

Candidates must note that teh authorities will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on May 6, 2023. CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) shall be conducted on a single day. It will be a computer-based test of 120 Minutes consisting of four parts viz. (i) Business Communication; (ii) Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning (iii) Economic and Business Environment & (iv) Current Affairs; and Viva Voce of 15 minutes.

Who Can Apply for ICSI CSEET 2023?

Only those aspirants who fulfill the eligibility requirements can apply for the exam. They can check out the eligibility criteria here-

A candidate who passed/appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent thereto is eligible to appear in the CSEET.

All Graduates/ Post Graduates who were hitherto eligible for registration directly to CS Executive Programme, are also required to pass the CSEET to become eligible for registration to Executive Programme.

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for ICSI CSEET May 2023 Registration

Aspirants must keep important documents scanned and handy. Check out the list of required documents here-

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate /ICAI/ICMAI Final Pass Certificate/Graduation pass certificate, etc)

Category certificate (Other than general)

Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Pan Card/Driving License)

How to Apply for ICSI CSEET 2023 May Exam?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Search for CSEET registration 2023 link

Step 3: Read guidelines and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: NID DAT 2023: B.Des Mains Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here