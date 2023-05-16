ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result Declared at icsi.edu, Check Steps to Access Here

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result Declared: The authorities have declared the result for CS Executive Entrance Test today i.e. May 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the test can check out the results on the official website i.e. icsi.edu. They can access the scorecard by entering the application number and date of birth. Candidates can get the direct link to access results below.

CSEET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 16, 2023, at 4.36 pm.

The official statement of the same reads, “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.” Along with the ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result, individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website.

How to Check ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared in the exams can access the scorecard on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to check out the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. .icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET results 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep a few hardcopies for future reference

The official notification further reads that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates can download it for reference, use, and records. However, it must be noted that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.

