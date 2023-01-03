ICSI CSEET Mock Test Link to be Available Tomorrow, Check Instructions Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test tomorrow - January 4, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the CSEET 2023 exams can take the mock test through the link available on the official website.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Exams are scheduled to be held on January 7, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the ICSI CSEET 2023 exams can appear for the mock test through the mock test link which will be available on the official website. The mock tests will help candidates in preparing for the CSEET 2023 entrance exam and also help with time management. The CSEET 2023 Mock Test will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test link will be available on the official website - icsi-edu. Candidates can also attempt the CSEET 2023 Mock Test through the direct link which will be provided on this page.

How to Appear for CSEET 2023 Mock Test

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test will be made available online. Those who will be appearing for the CSEET 2023 mock tests are required to visit the website and login through the mock test link provided.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2023 Mock Test link

Step 3:Login using the credentials given

Step 4: Attempt the mock test within the time period provided

Instructions to keep in mind when attempting CSEET 2023 Mock Test

Here are some instructions to bear in mind when attempting the CSEET 2023 Mock Test.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CSEET 2023 exams must keep in mind that they need to login in at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination

ICSI will provide students with the User ID and Password via registered email id or via SMS

Candidates are required to download the Safe Exam Browser before appearing for the CSEET 2022 exams.

