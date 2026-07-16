ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations Schedule Released at icsi.edu; Check Eligibility and Cut Off Dates

ICSI CSEET October 2026: The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has released notification on the CSEET October 2026 Examinations schedule today, July 16, 2026. According to the schedule, the enrollment will begin from today, Thursday, July 16, 2026 on the official website at icsi.edu. The last date to register online without late fee is August 15, 2026.

The notices have been released on the ICSI portal. Candidates are advised to register online on the SMASH portal at smash.icsi.edu. Early applications will require the examination fee of INR 1500. Students can check the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET, exam details and deadlines here.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations: Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations: