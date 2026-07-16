ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations Schedule Released at icsi.edu; Check Eligibility and Cut Off Dates
The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has released notification on the CSEET October 2026 Examinations schedule today, July 16, 2026. The enrollment will run from today, Thursday, July 16, 2026 till August 15, 2026 on the official website at icsi.edu without late fee.
ICSI CSEET October 2026: The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has released notification on the CSEET October 2026 Examinations schedule today, July 16, 2026. According to the schedule, the enrollment will begin from today, Thursday, July 16, 2026 on the official website at icsi.edu. The last date to register online without late fee is August 15, 2026.
The notices have been released on the ICSI portal. Candidates are advised to register online on the SMASH portal at smash.icsi.edu. Early applications will require the examination fee of INR 1500. Students can check the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET, exam details and deadlines here.
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations: Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examinations:
|Submission of Examination Enrollment Request
|Start Date
|End Date
|Examination Fee
|Without Late Fee
|July 16, 2026
|August 15, 2026
|INR 1500
|With Late Fee
|August 16, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|INR 1750
|Change request for Examination Center
|August 21, 2026
|September 1, 2026
|INR 250 per change
Candidates must note that the surcharge for appearing in examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) for over and above normal Examination Fee is US$ 100 or equivalent amount in Indian Rupees.
Official Notice: Important Announcement for CSEET October, 2026 Examination
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Examination Time Table
Candidates can check the time table for the exams scheduled for ICSI CSEET 2026 October season. Students must note that an extra 15 minutes will be provided for reading the Question Paper that has been granted to the Examinees from 2:30 PM to 2:45 PM. Check the complete exam timetable here:
|Date
|Day
|Examination Timing
|Subject
|October 1, 2026
|Thursday
|2:30 PM to 5:45 PM
|Business Communication
|October 3, 2026
|Saturday
|2:30 PM to 5:45 PM
|Fundamentals Of Accounting
|October 5, 2026
|Monday
|02:30 PM to 05:45 PM
|Economic And Business Environment
|October 6, 2026
|Tuesday
|02:30 PM to 04:45 PM
|Business Laws And Management (OMR Based)
Official Notice: CSEET October 2026 Examination Eligibility and Cut-off Dates
How to enrol for ICSI CSEET October Exam 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to enrol for ICSI CSEET October Exam 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at smash.icsi.edu
- Click on ‘CSEET REGISTRATION’ tab
- Enter your contact details and basic information to create registration
- Log in using your credentials
- Provide your personal and academic details
- Upload the scanned copies
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CSEET October Exam 2026
In case of any clarification, candidates can write to cseetenroll@icsi.edu or connect with ICSI at icsi.edu or reach out to the helpdesk at support.icsi.edu.
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