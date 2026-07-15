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CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] ICSI June Session Result OUT; Download Scorecard at icsi.edu

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 15, 2026, 20:30 IST

CSEET Result 2026: The result of CSEET 2026 June session has declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on July 15, 2026, 2:00 PM IST on www.icsi.edu. The students can download their result through their application ID and date of birth. The candidates need to qualify by meeting two conditions, one is getting a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a total of 50% aggregate marks.

CSEET Result 2026
CSEET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICSI drops the digital CSEET June 2026 results today at 2:00 PM.
  • Candidates need 40% per subject and a 50% overall aggregate score.
  • The formal marks verification window opens tomorrow and closes August 5.

CSEET Result 2026: As per the formal announcement made by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the results for the CSEET exam June 2026 has been announced officially today, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who took the extremely important Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam for entry into the field through a four-day testing period on June 1-4, 2026, will now be able to see whether or not they have cleared the test along with a complete marks distribution subject-wise online. 

The portal link will become active exactly on time on the landing page of the official website of the institute on icsi.edu. All aspirants can easily get their result-cum-marks statement by logging in using their unique application ID and date of birth. The institute clearly stated that there will be no sending of physical report cards and that aspirants need the online download for registration in the next level of CS Executive Program. In order to clear the exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and 50% aggregate marks.

CSEET Result 2026: Passing Criteria & Minimum Cutoffs

The CSEET qualifying hurdle is to be cleared by the CS Executive Programme aspirants by fulfilling two separate criteria at the same time as follows:

Evaluation Metric

Requirement Criteria

Minimum Passing Standard

Individual Paper Cutoff

Minimum score required in each of the 4 individual subjects

40% in every paper

Aggregate Score Cutoff

Minimum collective score required across the entire exam

50% overall aggregate

CSEET Result 2026: Important Dates

The timeline and important milestones for the ICSI CSEET June 2026 examination cycle are organized in the timeline and table below:

Exam Event

Scheduled Date

Status

Commencement of Online Registration

December 16, 2025

Completed

Last Date to Apply Online

February 28, 2026

Completed

CSEET 2026 Exam Dates

June 1 to June 4, 2026

Completed

Official Result Declaration Date

July 15, 2026

Active (Today/Tomorrow)

Official Result Release Time

2:00 PM IST

Scheduled

Opening of Marks Verification Portal

July 16, 2026 (00:01 Hours)

Upcoming

Closing of Marks Verification Portal

August 5, 2026

Upcoming

Scorecard Download Validity

Valid up to July 14, 2027 (1 Year)

Future Period

Past Session Result Dates for CSEET

Candidates can estimate the CSEET November 2025 result date by reviewing the result dates of previous sessions. These dates have been given in the table below:

Exam

Exam Dates

Result Dates

CSEET July 2025

July 5 and 7, 2025

July 16, 2025

CSEET Jan 2025

January 11, 2025

January 20, 2025

CSEET Nov 2024

November 9, 2024

November 18, 2024

CSEET July 2024

July 6, 20254

July 20, 2024

CSEET May 2024

May 4, 2024

May 16, 2024

CSEET Jan 2024

January 8, 2024

January 9, 2024
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    CSEET June 2026 session results will be issued at 2 PM today, July 15, 2026. To be considered as cleared for admission, students must score the minimum passing marks required. As per the passing criteria, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each of the four individual papers. Candidates must also have an overall aggregate of 50% to be considered as passed in the June 2026 session exam

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 19:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check June Session Result

    The ICSI CSEET June 2026 session result will be announced online today. According to the schedule, the result will be announced at 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with the following details

    • Unique ID Number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Individual Subject-Wise Cutoff

    In order to qualify for the exam, candidates need to secure at least 40 percent marks in all individual subjects. It means that failure to get a certain score in any subject automatically means that an applicant will not be able to qualify for the exam. Four subjects are involved including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, Economic Environment, and Current Affairs.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Key Highlights

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is officially releasing the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session results today, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Notably, this session marks a significant transition as the exam was conducted in offline, center-based mode for the first time. The key highlights of the CSEET 2026 results are detailed in the table below:

    Particular 

    Official Details & Criteria

    Exam Conducting Body

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

    Examination Dates

    June 1 to June 4, 2026

    Result Date & Time

    July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM

    Official Website Portal

    icsi.edu

    Required Login Credentials

    Unique Registration Number & Date of Birth

    Individual Paper Passing Mark

    Minimum 40% in each of the four subjects

    Overall Aggregate Passing Mark

    Minimum 50% across all papers combined

    Mode of Scorecard Issuance

    Only digital (e-Result-cum-Marks Statement); No physical copies will be mailed

    Scorecard Validity Period

    Valid for 1 year from the date of result declaration

    Next Academic Milestone

    Eligible to register for the CS Executive Programme
  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download The Result

    To download the result for CSEET exam June 2026 follw the steps given below:

    Step 1: Go to ICSI portal website through icsi.edu.
    Step 2: Click on the dynamic link ‘CSEET June 2026 Session Result’.
    Step 3: Provide your application number for registration along with your date of birth.
    Step 4: Answer the captcha test comprising alphabetical characters on your computer screen carefully.
    Step 5: Submit the details to download your marks statement.
    Step 6: Download the marks statement in pdf form and get a printout of the same.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:56 IST

    ICSI CSEET June Topper List 2026

    Candidates can check names of top three toppers of ICSI CSEET June exam 2026

    Rank

    Roll Number

    Names

    1

    302530

    Gungun

    2

    301329

    Srishti

    3

    304541

    Chavi Kamal Mittal
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:30 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Direct Verification Links

    The ICSI IT department is closely watching the key network routes before the 2:00 PM launch to guarantee consistent uptime. There has been a security update to prevent data scraping bots from accessing information, making sure that the online delivery of scores is secure for everyone.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:38 IST

    CSEET June Result 2026: Direct Verification

    The ICSI IT team is currently working on the main routes of the network to make sure that there are no uptime issues before the launch at 2:00 PM. The security measures have been revised to prevent any illegal data scraping by bots. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:26 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: November 2025 Passing Criteria

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has already specified the CSEET November 2025 passing marks. The CSEET qualifying criteria for Nov 2025 is simple, candidates need to score a minimum of 40% in each subject and 50% marks overall. This means, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 marks out of 100 in each subject and an overall minimum of 200 marks out of 400.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:08 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Direct Verification Links

    The ICSI IT department is closely watching the key network routes before the 2:00 PM launch to guarantee consistent uptime. There has been a security update to prevent data scraping bots from accessing information, making sure that the online delivery of scores is secure for everyone.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:04 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Working

    The official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), icsi.edu, is fully operational and handling the traffic for the June 2026 session results. Following the 2:00 PM IST declaration, the official link is active. Candidates can smoothly log in with their application number and date of birth to download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:02 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 Live: RESULT OUT

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:55 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned In The Scorecard

    Upon downloading the PDF, candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly check the following details on the scorecard:

    • Candidate’s Personal Information
    • Authentication Codes
    • Date of the Examination
    • Date of the Examination
    • Total Marks Obtained
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:45 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website To Check

    Candidates eagerly waiting for the June session scores can check their results on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): 

    • icsi.edu  
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:23 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To check

    To download marks statement for CSEET exam of June 2026, one needs to follow the steps described below:

    Step 1: Go to the website of the ICSI portal at icsi.edu.
    Step 2: Press the link that states “CSEET June 2026 session result”.
    Step 3: Type in your individual registration application number along with your date of birth.
    Step 4: Solve the alphabetic captcha test appearing on your screen.
    Step 5: Press submit button and your marks statement will be generated.
    Step 6: Take out the printout of your marks statement in PDF form.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:15 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Time Confimed

    ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) has officially declared the declaration time for the results of CSEET June 2026 session today, that is, on 15th July at precisely 2:00 PM IST. The result candidates can view their marks subject-wise along with score cards online from icsi.edu website using their application number and date of birth.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:12 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Shortly

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare the CSEET June 2026 session results today, July 15, at 2:00 PM IST. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access their scorecards online. The official download link will be activated shortly on the website icsi.edu.  

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:03 IST

    CSEET Result Live 2026: Negative Marking

    A major structural advantage for test-takers in the CSEET format is the complete absence of negative marking penalties for wrong answers. Raw marks are accumulated strictly on correct choices, giving students the freedom to attempt every single question. Final score calculations are based on this positive scoring model.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:56 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Individual Subject-Wise Cutoff

    To clear the exam, candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying cutoff of 40% marks in each individual paper. Failing to meet this minimum standard in even one subject automatically disqualifies the applicant from progression. The four papers evaluated include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, Economic Environment, and Current Affairs. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned In The Scorecard

    Upon downloading the PDF, candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly check the following details pon the scorecard:

    • Candidate’s Personal Information
    • Authentication Codes
    • Date of the Examination
    • Date of the Examination
    • Total Marks Obtained
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:57 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Steps to Check Result Online

    CSEET June 2026 result will be announced online soon. Once released, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CSEET

    Step 2: Click on CSEET June 2026 result link

    Step 3: Login using th CSEET Registration number and roll number

    Step 4: The CSEET result June 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecards for further reference

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:33 IST

    ICSI Company Secretary June Session Result: Career Scope Post-Qualification

    Passing the entry test sets students on the path to becoming certified Company Secretaries. Certified professionals serve as vital corporate governance specialists, chief compliance controllers, and senior legal advisors to corporate boards across public and private market sectors.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:20 IST

    ICSI Company Secretary June Session Result: Avoiding Unofficial Result

    The Institute recommends that students not use any third-party blog or tracker for login profile or password sharing. Using only the official portal on www.icsi.edu will ensure that your personal details stay safe and you get your score update right.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:52 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Direct Verification Links

    The ICSI IT department is closely watching the key network routes before the 2:00 PM launch to guarantee consistent uptime. There has been a security update to prevent data scraping bots from accessing information, making sure that the online delivery of scores is secure for everyone.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:44 IST

    ICSI Company Secretary June Session Result: Result Declaration Scheduled Today

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to officially declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session results today, July 15, 2026. Thousands of corporate law aspirants across India are eagerly awaiting their evaluation outcomes, which serve as the baseline entry gateway into the professional CS course. The institute confirmed that all compilation tasks are complete and ready for public launch.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:34 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download The Result

    To download the result for CSEET exam June 2026 follw the steps given below:

    Step 1: Go to ICSI portal website through icsi.edu.
    Step 2: Click on the dynamic link ‘CSEET June 2026 Session Result’.
    Step 3: Provide your application number for registration along with your date of birth.
    Step 4: Answer the captcha test comprising alphabetical characters on your computer screen carefully.
    Step 5: Submit the details to download your marks statement.
    Step 6: Download the marks statement in pdf form and get a printout of the same.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:15 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Re-checking Fees

    Students applying for marks verification must pay a non-refundable processing fee of INR 250 per individual subject. All submission requests and electronic payments must be completed through your registered student profile. The institute will not accept offline check payments or manual request letters.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:40 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Marks Verification

    For candidates seeking formal review of their marks, the ICSI will open the official Marks Verification application portal tomorrow, July 16, 2026, at 00:01 hours. The digital service window remains active on the SMASH student portal until its final closing deadline on August 5, 2026.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:39 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Link at 2PM

    As per the notice from the authorities via the institutional notification that is explicit in nature, the direct link for the online verification system will be made live exactly at 2:00 PM IST. It is highly recommended to avoid getting into confusion due to third party links available before the specified time frame.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:39 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Key Highlights

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is officially releasing the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session results today, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Notably, this session marks a significant transition as the exam was conducted in offline, center-based mode for the first time. The key highlights of the CSEET 2026 results are detailed in the table below:

    Particular 

    Official Details & Criteria

    Exam Conducting Body

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

    Examination Dates

    June 1 to June 4, 2026

    Result Date & Time

    July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM

    Official Website Portal

    icsi.edu

    Required Login Credentials

    Unique Registration Number & Date of Birth

    Individual Paper Passing Mark

    Minimum 40% in each of the four subjects

    Overall Aggregate Passing Mark

    Minimum 50% across all papers combined

    Mode of Scorecard Issuance

    Only digital (e-Result-cum-Marks Statement); No physical copies will be mailed

    Scorecard Validity Period

    Valid for 1 year from the date of result declaration

    Next Academic Milestone

    Eligible to register for the CS Executive Programme
  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:27 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Negative Marking

    A major structural advantage for test-takers in the CSEET format is the complete absence of negative marking penalties for wrong answers. Raw marks are accumulated strictly on correct choices, giving students the freedom to attempt every single question. Final score calculations are based on this positive scoring model.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:14 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Individual Subject-Wise Cutoff

    In order to qualify for the exam, candidates need to secure at least 40 percent marks in all individual subjects. It means that failure to get a certain score in any subject automatically means that an applicant will not be able to qualify for the exam. Four subjects are involved including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, Economic Environment, and Current Affairs.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: No Physical Scorecards Provided

    It is clear from the institute that no hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be sent through postal or any other service. It is mandatory for each and every candidate to download his/her electronic marksheet from the website. The electronic marksheet becomes the only authentic evidence of clearing the entrance level.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:02 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check June Session Result

    The ICSI CSEET June 2026 session result will be announced online today. According to the schedule, the result will be announced at 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with the following details

    • Unique ID Number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:49 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: June 2026 Session Results Today

    The window for students to check the CEET June 2026 session results will open at 2 PM today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must download their mark sheets using their login credentials. To download the scorecards, students need to login with the Unique ID number and date of birth.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:38 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: When will June Session Result be Announced

    The CSEET June 2026 session result will be announced online today. According to the official notification issued, the CSEET June 2026 result will be declared at 2 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:25 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    CSEET June 2026 session results will be issued at 2 PM today, July 15, 2026. To be considered as cleared for admission, students must score the minimum passing marks required. As per the passing criteria, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each of the four individual papers. Candidates must also have an overall aggregate of 50% to be considered as passed in the June 2026 session exam

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:13 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Scorecards to be Issued at 2 PM

    The CSEET June 2026 result will be announced online soon. After the announcement of the result, students can visit the official website and download the marksheets using their credentials. As per the official website, the CSEET June 2026 scorecards will be available at 2 PM on the official website. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The CSEET June 2026 result will be announced today, July 15, 2026. The link to check the result will be available from 2 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login using the following credentials

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:49 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The ICSI CSEET June 2026 result link will be announced online. To download the scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and other details. The following detaols are given on the scorecard

    Candidate name

    Name of exam

    Registration number

    Roll number

    Sections

    Marks scored

    Rank

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:37 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Steps to Check Result Online

    CSEET June 2026 result will be announced online soon. Once released, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CSEET 

    Step 2: Click on CSEET June 2026 result link 

    Step 3: Login using th CSEET Registration number and roll number

    Step 4: The CSEET result June 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecards for further reference

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:24 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Where to Check Results Online

    According to the official notification issued, candidates who have appeared for the CSEET June 2026 session exams conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026, can check their result on the official website today, July 15, 2026. The link to check the result will be activated at 2 PM on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check their result and download their scorecard. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:13 IST

    CSEET Result 2026: Verification of Marks from July 16

    A candidate can apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CSEET within 21 days from the date of declaration of the CSEET June 2026 result. Candidates must visit the SMASH portal login account to apply for Verification of Marks. The window for students to apply for the verification of marks will open on July 16, 2026, at 1 PM and close on August 5, 2026. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:03 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Keep Logins Credentials Ready

    For a easy download process, candidates need to have their login details ready. The security system will ask the user to enter the Application Number (Registration Number), and their correct Date of Birth. This will ensure that the candidate does not accidentally end up locking his/her account.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:01 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Official Result Website

    The Candidates will be able to get access to their true qualifying status through the main website domain of the institute located at icsi.edu only. The ICSI has improved its server system to handle the huge traffic of users that is going to come as soon as the portal becomes operational.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:59 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned In The Scorecard

    Upon downloading the PDF, candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly check the following details pon the scorecard:

    • Candidate’s Personal Information
    • Authentication Codes
    • Date of the Examination
    • Date of the Examination
    • Total Marks Obtained
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:57 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Download The Result

    To download the result for CSEET exam June 2026 follw the steps given below:

    • Step 1: Navigate to the ICSI portal website via icsi.edu.
    • Step 2: Click the dynamic link that says “CSEET June 2026 Session Result”.
    • Step 3: Enter your unique registration application number along with your date of birth.
    • Step 4: Solve the alphabetic captcha security test on your screen carefully.
    • Step 5: Submit the details to get your marks statement.
    • Step 6: Download your marks statement in PDF format and take a print out of the same.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:55 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Link will be active at 2PM

    As per the notice from the authorities via the institutional notification that is explicit in nature, the direct link for the online verification system will be made live exactly at 2:00 PM IST. It is highly recommended to avoid getting into confusion due to third party links available before the specified time frame.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:54 IST

    CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Today

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted in June 2026, today on July 15, 2026. Several corporate law enthusiasts have been waiting for the announcement of their results as this is the benchmarking process that qualifies one for enrolling in the professional course in CS.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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