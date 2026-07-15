CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] ICSI June Session Result OUT; Download Scorecard at icsi.edu

CSEET Result 2026: As per the formal announcement made by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the results for the CSEET exam June 2026 has been announced officially today, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who took the extremely important Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam for entry into the field through a four-day testing period on June 1-4, 2026, will now be able to see whether or not they have cleared the test along with a complete marks distribution subject-wise online.

The portal link will become active exactly on time on the landing page of the official website of the institute on icsi.edu. All aspirants can easily get their result-cum-marks statement by logging in using their unique application ID and date of birth. The institute clearly stated that there will be no sending of physical report cards and that aspirants need the online download for registration in the next level of CS Executive Program. In order to clear the exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and 50% aggregate marks.

CSEET Result 2026: Passing Criteria & Minimum Cutoffs

The CSEET qualifying hurdle is to be cleared by the CS Executive Programme aspirants by fulfilling two separate criteria at the same time as follows:

Evaluation Metric Requirement Criteria Minimum Passing Standard Individual Paper Cutoff Minimum score required in each of the 4 individual subjects 40% in every paper Aggregate Score Cutoff Minimum collective score required across the entire exam 50% overall aggregate

CSEET Result 2026: Important Dates

The timeline and important milestones for the ICSI CSEET June 2026 examination cycle are organized in the timeline and table below:

Exam Event Scheduled Date Status Commencement of Online Registration December 16, 2025 Completed Last Date to Apply Online February 28, 2026 Completed CSEET 2026 Exam Dates June 1 to June 4, 2026 Completed Official Result Declaration Date July 15, 2026 Active (Today/Tomorrow) Official Result Release Time 2:00 PM IST Scheduled Opening of Marks Verification Portal July 16, 2026 (00:01 Hours) Upcoming Closing of Marks Verification Portal August 5, 2026 Upcoming Scorecard Download Validity Valid up to July 14, 2027 (1 Year) Future Period