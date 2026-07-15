ICSI CSEET Result 2026 OUT at icsi.edu; Check Scorecard Online - Link Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CSEET July 2026 session today, July 15, 2026 at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will need to check and download their e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The examinations were conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026, in offline, center-based mode.

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Login Credentials to Check ISCI CSEET Result 2026 June Result

Candidates will require their login credentials to check and download the ISCI CSEET Result 2026 June Result. The following details will be required to check their marks statement online: