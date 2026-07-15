ICSI CSEET Result 2026 OUT at icsi.edu; Check Scorecard Online - Link Here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CSEET July 2026 session today, July 15, 2026 at 2 PM on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for CSEET July 2026 session today, July 15, 2026 at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will need to check and download their e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website at icsi.edu.
Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The examinations were conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026, in offline, center-based mode.
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Login Credentials to Check ISCI CSEET Result 2026 June Result
Candidates will require their login credentials to check and download the ISCI CSEET Result 2026 June Result. The following details will be required to check their marks statement online:
- Unique ID/Application Number
- Date of Birth
How to Download ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Scorecard?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and to download ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu.
- Click on the 'CSEET June 2026 Result' link.
- Enter the application number and date of birth to submit with the security code.
- The ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Scorecard will appear.
- Check your details and download the result-cum-marks statement for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Scorecard
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.